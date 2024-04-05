6 Must-Have Safety Gadgets For Your Next Backing Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Backpacking off-grid can be a life-changing experience, especially because you can opt out of civilization temporarily and enjoy some peace and quiet. When done right, it can teach you more about yourself, build your resilience, bring you closer to nature, and open up your world. However, it can quickly turn horrifying if you're not prepared for the unexpected — especially if you're alone and don't have the right safety gadgets with you.

In general, backpacking invites its own sets of risks, such as isolation from medical services alongside the possibility of injury or an accident. In some cases, it can happen due to wild animals, not wearing the right clothes for the weather, sudden calamities like earthquakes, or even poor planning. Thankfully, your likelihood of dying due to wildlife, heat exposure, or cold exposure in national parks are pretty low, according to the National Park Service (via The Washington Post). However, this doesn't mean that you want to be part of the small percentage of people who get into trouble for overestimating your ability to survive in the wild.

These days, there are plenty of gadgets that you can add to your backpack, which can give you some added peace of mind no matter where your wandering feet take you. Whether it's to make sure you're well-hydrated, or that you continue to receive critical information in the middle of an expected storm, here are a few safety gadgets that you should definitely consider buying for your upcoming backpacking trip.