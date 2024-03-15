5 Portable High-Tech Accessories For Backpacking

Backpacking can be a fun activity that's also beneficial for both your physical and mental health, giving you a great workout while also getting you away from the stresses of modern life and helping you get more in tune with nature. While cutting yourself off from work emails and social media might be a therapeutic breath of fresh air, that doesn't necessarily mean you need to rid yourself of all technology. In fact, bringing some high-tech gear while backpacking can make your journey into the wilderness easier, safer, more efficient — and even more rewarding.

The types of high-tech devices you can bring with you on a backpacking trip grow by the day as technology advances and many gadgets are becoming smaller and more portable. After all, backpacking is all about living off only what you can physically carry, so lugging around a desktop computer or a full-sized generator isn't exactly feasible. However, there are plenty of devices that are lightweight and easy to carry, as well as durable enough to survive roughing it outdoors while you do the same.

Not every gadget is worth spending money on, though, and some probably won't add much to your hiking experience. To help you decide which gear is right for you, here are five portable high-tech accessories for backpacking based on the testing and positive reviews of SlashGear and other reputable publications. More details on how these items were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.