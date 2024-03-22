5 Of The Best Long-Range Radios And Walkie-Talkies For Emergencies

Back in the day, it was a rite of passage for a kid to have at least one pair of walkie-talkies while growing up. Although recent generations have moved on to smartphones, tablets, or maybe using an Apple Watch as a walkie-talkie, there is still the need for those reliable handheld radios.

Walkie-talkies are, first and foremost, a communication device. And while you can get a similar service with phones, two-way radios are more reliable and easier to use in an emergency. You don't need to sign up for a mobile service, worry about a minute restriction, or fear dropped calls. They offer pure communication, and the most difficult part of using a walkie-talkie is ensuring you're on the correct radio channel — a small price to pay when you don't have to worry about cell service. And they're as durable as they come, so you never need to fear about the device breaking when you need it the most.

However, understandably, most people don't keep up with the handheld communications industry and wouldn't know where to start to find the best walkie-talkie. Thankfully, there's no need to worry, as we did that work for you. We took into account factors like durability, price, and range, compiling a list of versatile walkie-talkies for various professions and hobbies. Here are a few of our recommendations.