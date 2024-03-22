5 Of The Best Long-Range Radios And Walkie-Talkies For Emergencies
Back in the day, it was a rite of passage for a kid to have at least one pair of walkie-talkies while growing up. Although recent generations have moved on to smartphones, tablets, or maybe using an Apple Watch as a walkie-talkie, there is still the need for those reliable handheld radios.
Walkie-talkies are, first and foremost, a communication device. And while you can get a similar service with phones, two-way radios are more reliable and easier to use in an emergency. You don't need to sign up for a mobile service, worry about a minute restriction, or fear dropped calls. They offer pure communication, and the most difficult part of using a walkie-talkie is ensuring you're on the correct radio channel — a small price to pay when you don't have to worry about cell service. And they're as durable as they come, so you never need to fear about the device breaking when you need it the most.
However, understandably, most people don't keep up with the handheld communications industry and wouldn't know where to start to find the best walkie-talkie. Thankfully, there's no need to worry, as we did that work for you. We took into account factors like durability, price, and range, compiling a list of versatile walkie-talkies for various professions and hobbies. Here are a few of our recommendations.
Rocky Talkie Mountain Radio
If you're looking for the best of the best, you'll have a hard time finding a better walkie-talkie than the Rocky Talkie Mountain Radio. Beyond having an incredibly fun name, the Rocky Talkie tops most online lists, and ours is no exception.
The Mountain Radio is Rocky Talkie's award-winning, license-free radio designed with the most extreme mountain climbers, rock climbers, and skiers in mind. Its lithium-ion battery lasts up to four days on a single charge, tested in the coldest temperatures (-20 degrees Fahrenheit) of the Colorado Rockies. The Rocky Talkie also boasts a shatterproof LED screen and thermoplastic protective covering, ensuring it will survive any wear and tear to provide perfect communication. It also comes with a carabiner, so you can easily attach it to a backpack or harness, making it a camping gadget must-have.
As for the radio, the Rocky Talkie transmits at 2-watts, the maximum power a walkie-talkie can legally output without a license. It has an unbelievable line-of-sight max range of over 35 miles, one to five miles in the mountains, half a mile to three in forests, and up to one mile in the city, making it reliable communication wherever you are. The Rocky Talkie Mountain Radio costs $110 for one or $220 for two, which is higher than average, but it's worth the extra cash.
Motorola Talkabout T600
Now, if you find yourself hanging around water more often than not, the Motorola Talkabout T600 would be a worthy investment.
It's fair to call these walkie-talkies the definitive water-based radio communication, with a fully waterproof design meeting IP67 standards, withstanding submersion up to one meter (about three feet) for 30 minutes. But that's not all. The T600 H20 series always floats face up and features a built-in flashlight that activates once it comes in contact with water, ensuring you never lose it in nature's most prominent environment.
On the water, the T600 has a range of six miles, reaching 35 miles of line-of-sight communication and up to two miles in neighborhoods. It has dual power, ensuring the battery lasts regardless of what method you have available. You can either charge its internal battery with a USB-C cable or insert AA batteries, giving the T600 up to nine hours on rechargeable batteries or up to 23 hours on three AA batteries. You can also set up the walkie-talkie to receive National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and weather alerts, a feature missing from the Rocky Talkie Mountain Radio. And with voice-operated exchange (VOX), allowing hands-free communication, the T600 is a must-have for any on-the-water emergency kits.
The Motorola T600 is available in a two-pack for $130.
Midland GXT1000VP4
If range is your most important quality of walkie-talkies, look no further than the Midland GTXT1000VP4.
Although its name is a bit of a mouthful (and not nearly as catchy as others on this list), this two-way radio has some of the best range on the market, offering crisp communication up to 36 miles in open areas with little or no obstructions. It has access to 50 channels, including 142 privacy codes, meaning the GTXT1000VP4 offers up to 3,124 channel options for private communication. The walkie-talkie is also JIS4 waterproof certified, making it splash-resistant from any direction. It's not as versatile on the water as the Motorola T600, but it'll survive most encounters, assuming it isn't submerged. However, unlike others on this list, the GTXT1000VP4 boasts X-TRA Talk power — the highest volume allowed on a walkie-talkie by law — without sacrificing quality.
The GTXT1000VP4 has a battery life of around 10 hours using rechargeable battery packs or four AA batteries. Like the T600, it can also receive NOAA weather alerts and comes with VOX hands-free communication for those extreme moments when you can't reach the walkie-talkie. And retailing at $79.99 for a two-pack, the Midland GXT1000VP4 is one of the most affordable two-way radios on this list.
DeWalt 2W DXFRS800
DeWalt is a brand synonymous with quality, durable products, whether power or hand tools, and their walkie-talkies are no different. The DeWalt 2W DXFRS800 is by far the most durable two-way radio on this list, making it the perfect choice for construction and other, more physically demanding job sites.
Once the DXFRS800 is in your hands, you'll feel its rugged construction and understand why it's also called the DeWalt 2-Watt Heavy-Duty Walkie-Talkie. Furthermore, the rubber overmold adds an extra layer of shock absorption, protecting the radio from drops up to two meters (six feet) and ensuring your grip remains strong even in heavy rain. It also has an IP67 rating for dust and water, meaning no dust will get inside the walkie-talkie, and it's waterproof up to one meter fully submerged. It's easily one of the best walkie-talkies to consider for camping.
The DeWalt 2W DXFRS800 has a dependable battery and built-in battery-saving tech, offering up to 18 hours of continued use, more than enough for even the longest shifts. Its range is optimized for construction sites with ultra-clear long-distance communication up to 300,000 square feet or 25 floors. It also has 22 preset channels, including 121 privacy codes, VOX operations for hands-free communication, and vibration alerts, ensuring you don't miss incoming calls.
The DeWalt 2W DXFRS800 two-pack retails for $149.
Baofeng BF-888S
Up-and-coming walkie-talkie brand BaoFeng makes the list with the BF-888S. Everything about these two-way radios screams professionalism, from their sleek yet surprisingly durable design to the impressive sound quality to, best of all, the price.
The BaoFeng BF-888S has a communication range of two to four kilometers (about 1 to 2.5 miles), depending on the situation and amount of obstructions. However, the audio quality is surprisingly crystal clear as long as you remain within those boundaries. Its lithium-ion battery offers about eight hours of battery life, which puts it at the lower end of this list, but also gives it fast charging capabilities. Other key features include battery-saving tech, a low-voltage alert to know when the walkie-talkie is about to die, and a built-in flashlight. It also has 16 channels, VOX hands-free functions, and compatibility with K-plug earpieces.
However, what sets the BF-888S apart is the $23.99 price tag for a two-pack. For better or worse, it makes the walkie-talkie expendable. If one is damaged or lost, it'll only cost you a few bucks to replace, which BaoFeng even promotes on their website. Unfortunately, the low price point means it's missing some features that other walkie-talkies on this list have, like an LED screen. But you won't sacrifice audio quality — a radio's most important feature — at that price, which is why the BF-888S ranks among the best walkie-talkies.
Why were these walkie-talkies picked?
Occupations like construction workers, security personnel, and first responders all rely on walkie-talkies and long-range radios. Similarly, outdoor professions and hobbies (hiking, mountain climbing, etc.) should all carry a good walkie-talkie in case of an emergency. Given the different careers and hobbies that use the devices, we wanted to offer a similarly diverse list of versatile walkie-talkies.
We included some that are great for hiking, others that excel on construction sites, and some better suited for security personnel and similar occupations. We looked at online user reviews and other products we've recommended in the past to compile a unique list of recommendations for all walks of life. We also considered factors like durability, performance, and price, finding a nice balance of affordability without sacrificing too much in terms of features and quality.