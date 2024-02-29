Camping Checklist: 5 Of The Best Walkie Talkies To Consider
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Staying connected in the great outdoors is just as crucial as having the right gear, so when it comes to communication, walkie-talkies are your trusty companions. In this article, we've sifted through the wilderness of options to bring you five of the best walkie talkies for your camping checklist. Just like selecting the best stove for camping and backpacking, choosing the right walkiet alkie requires balancing functionality and practicality. We've prioritized features such as range, battery life, durability, and ease of use to make sure you stay connected no matter where your adventures take you.
We browsed Amazon and Best Buy to select the top-reviewed walkie talkies on the market and also consulted professional reviews from trusted sources in the outdoor and camping community. More details on how we researched for this article will be available at the end. That being said, let's take a look at some of the best walkie talkies to consider, whether you're going on a solo adventure or coordinating with a group.
DeWalt DXFRS800
The DeWalt DXFRS800 Walkie Talkie, with 4.5 stars on Amazon from over 1,800 ratings, is a great choice for people who need a tough, reliable way to talk on more extreme camping expeditions. It's light, only 7.68 ounces, and it can reach up to 37 miles on paper — as with almost all two-way radios, the range depends on how clear your surroundings are. Customer reviews mention that this walkie talkie has a decent battery that can last for 18 hours.
Reviews also suggest that the walkie talkie is durable and can handle a drop from 2 meters. It's also waterproof and dustproof, making it great for any weather or place. You won't have trouble finding a clear channel because it has 22 and 121 codes for private chats. Some users report that the clip to attach it to your belt isn't great, but that's a small issue. Overall, it's a solid choice for people who need a reliable walkie-talkie for camping that's just under $150 for a pair.
pxton Two Way Radios
The pxton Walkie Talkies (4.5 stars from over 3,600 ratings on Amazon) is also a good pick for camping, although these are meant to be used at close distances since it only has a range of 3 miles. Still, if you're just looking for something cheap to communicate around camp, the pxtons are highly rated.
The battery life of these walkie-talkies is pretty good, lasting eight to 12 hours if you use them a lot. If you don't use them much, they can last even longer, up to five days, which is good news for campers planning multi-day expeditions. Charging them doesn't take long either, about three to four hours. They're also waterproof, so you don't have to worry about rain or crossing water on camping trips. As a bonus, there's also a flashlight and an emergency button for safety.
For $28.99, you get great bang for your buck — each walkie talkie comes with a charger, clip, strap, and good-quality earpieces. Users who've bought them on Amazon review that they work well in places like forests as well.
Motorola T600 H20
The Motorola T600 H20 walkie-talkie is designed to withstand various environmental conditions while offering a range of convenient features. Currently, the T600 is at 4.4 stars on Amazon with over 2,800 ratings, but it consistently makes the "best walkie-talkie" lists on reputed sites, like CNN, for example. These walkie-talkies advertise an impressive range of up to 36 miles, but as always, performance often falls within a few miles in real-world conditions.
The pairs' waterproof capabilities should be useful to a lot of campers and hikers, certified with an IP67 rating. This means the T600 can withstand submersion in water for up to 30 minutes and continue functioning effectively. Notably, if the device falls into water, it floats face-up while automatically activating a flashlight, making it easier to locate at night.
In terms of battery operation, the T600 accommodates two power sources: NiMH rechargeable batteries or 3 AA alkaline batteries. Rechargeable batteries offer around nine hours of use and require about eight hours to charge fully, while AA batteries provide approximately 23 hours of use. Other functionalities include hands-free VOX mode, 11 weather channels, emergency alerts, and a built-in flashlight with red and white LEDs. You can find the T600 for around $100 on Amazon.
Midland GXT1000VP4
If you're planning a camping trip and need a reliable walkie talkie, the Midland GXT1000VP4 should also be on your list. It's rated 4.5 stars on Amazon from over 21,000 ratings, and that's because this walkie talkie has quite a bit going for it. One of its most useful features is its long range. It can reach up to an advertised 36 miles in open spaces, but you're likely going to get less if you have obstacles in the way. It also has 50 channels and lots of privacy codes. With over 5,000 channel options, you won't have to worry about others listening in.
The GXT1000VP4 is tough, too. It's made of strong plastic and can handle rough use. It's also water-resistant, which is perfect for outdoor trips where it might get wet. You can power it with rechargeable batteries or regular AA ones, although some options come with different chargers, including one for your car. According to reviews, the walkie talkie is easy to use, even for kids — it also has a hands-free mode. Interestingly, it can also tell you about the weather, which is super helpful when you're out on your camping trips.
But it's not perfect. Some people find it tricky to use all its features at first. Also, the earpiece it comes with isn't the best. It's a bit pricey at around $79.99, but it's generally worth it for its features and quality.
Retevis RT22
The Retevis RT22 walkie talkie is another great little gadget with 4.6 stars from close to 2000 ratings. It's small and light at just 0.25 lbs, making it easy to carry around on your camping trips. Although it's not waterproof, it's tough enough to handle drops and dirt, making it pretty reliable.
The RT22 keeps conversations clear, cutting out annoying background noise, according to reviews. It works on a 462-467 MHz frequency range, with 16 channels and privacy codes for secure conversations. The range isn't exactly huge, stretching up to two miles in open areas, but that should be okay for a lot of close-quarters communication around camp.
The battery life of the RT22 is solid — it is advertised for eight to 12 hours of talk time on a single charge. You also get features like voice activation and an emergency button for safety.
For the price of $39.99, the RT22 is a good deal for a lot of users, especially if you need a bunch of them. Just keep in mind that the walkie-talkie is not able to handle water, and it needs a strong push on the talk button based on some reviews.
How we picked the walkie talkies
These walkie-talkies were selected based on consumer ratings and reviews on sites such as Amazon and Best Buy. A lot of them also appear in professional reviews from trusted sources in the outdoor and camping community, like Field & Stream, walkie-talkie-guide.com, and Outdoor GearLab. Most of these picks are also backed up with insights from experts who have put these walkie-talkies through their paces, so you can be sure that our recommendations are grounded in real-world performance. They also appear on recommendations by outlets such as CNN and Forbes.