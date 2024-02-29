Camping Checklist: 5 Of The Best Walkie Talkies To Consider

If you're planning a camping trip and need a reliable walkie talkie, the Midland GXT1000VP4 should also be on your list. It's rated 4.5 stars on Amazon from over 21,000 ratings, and that's because this walkie talkie has quite a bit going for it. One of its most useful features is its long range. It can reach up to an advertised 36 miles in open spaces, but you're likely going to get less if you have obstacles in the way. It also has 50 channels and lots of privacy codes. With over 5,000 channel options, you won't have to worry about others listening in.

The GXT1000VP4 is tough, too. It's made of strong plastic and can handle rough use. It's also water-resistant, which is perfect for outdoor trips where it might get wet. You can power it with rechargeable batteries or regular AA ones, although some options come with different chargers, including one for your car. According to reviews, the walkie talkie is easy to use, even for kids — it also has a hands-free mode. Interestingly, it can also tell you about the weather, which is super helpful when you're out on your camping trips.

But it's not perfect. Some people find it tricky to use all its features at first. Also, the earpiece it comes with isn't the best. It's a bit pricey at around $79.99, but it's generally worth it for its features and quality.