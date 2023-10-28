How Good Is LifeStraw And Is It Worth It For Your Next Camping Trip?

While many beautiful things come with camping, having limited access to clean water is not one of them. For adventurous spirits, finding new campgrounds and staying in remote areas can be thrilling, but the price you have to pay is possible exposure to contaminated water.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ingesting contaminated water can lead to diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain. Whether for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth, it's always important to be cautious about what we let into our bodies. Despite looking clean, unfiltered water can contain a host of bacteria, chemicals, or even parasites, which can lead to temporary or long-term health issues.

In previous times, campers have resorted to things like boiling water or adding water-purifying chemicals like iodine. These days, brands like LifeStraw make it possible to filter a variety of risky contaminants to make water safe to ingest conveniently without adding additional risks. But what is LifeStraw, how does it work, and is it worth it for your next camping trip?