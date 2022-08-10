This All-Electric RV Packs Luxury, Solar, And Starlink For Off-Grid Glamping

Bowlus recently unveiled its newest Volterra RV, the world's first production all-electric camper. It features 100% more battery capacity than the Bowlus Terra Firma, and it comes with ingenious perks and luxurious features that allow for indefinite, off-the-grid camping. Moreover, the Volterra has enough power to emergency charge your EV while basking in the sights and sounds of nature.

"The new Volterra will benefit customers as the perfect complement to an electric vehicle. You can charge your Bowlus while you drive and have a fully electric experience once you arrive," said Geneva Long, Bowlus founder and CEO. "...you can live off-grid indefinitely and sleep confidently knowing you're helping preserve the great outdoors while you enjoy its splendor."

Bowlus started making aviation-inspired campers in 1934. Company founder and aircraft builder Hawley Bowlus made the original Road Chief trailer that became the design inspiration for the equally iconic Airstream of Wally Byam. Bowlus travel trailers are world-renowned for their eye-catching and aerodynamic designs. Still, the company has a sterling reputation for building the most robust and reliable trailers money can buy.