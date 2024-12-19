12 DeWalt Hand Tools Every Home Mechanic Will Want
The humble hand tool can often feel like an antiquated method for getting work done. These days, plenty of home mechanics tackling engine maintenance, DIYers, and even professional renovators will first look to a powered option and only when those are unavailable or impractical switch to a hand tool. But plenty of tasks can start and end with hand power, and experienced mechanics know when to reach for the wrench or pry bar. Many specialty tool options even go powerless as a standard.
A mechanic will often have a spate of power tools available to them — items like an impact wrench and angle grinder, for instance — as well as key safety equipment. Naturally DeWalt options are high on many home mechanics' list of preferences for tools for detailing cars and repairing damage. And DeWalt even has a line of hand tools to fall back on, covering a fairly wide range of uses and niches. If you find yourself needing to expand your tool collection, regardless of whether you're looking to splurge or skimp on new tools, here are some to consider.
½-Inch Drive Digital Torque Wrench
A torque wrench is commonly found in the toolboxes of home mechanics everywhere. But an updated variant to the classic tool is a must-have element in the modern workbench. DeWalt's ½-Inch Drive Digital Torque Wrench features a digital readout that delivers torque readings as you turn your target workpiece. Measurements can be read in lb-ft, in-lb, and Nm, allowing for precise measurements in your preferred unit.
When working with sensitive components and critical fasteners that play a role in automotive movement, it's essential to have as much information as you can. Hand tightening is the golden standard, even when relying on a power tool to start the job. With a digital torque wrench in your hand, knowing exactly how much force you're applying to a retaining nut can make the job far more precise and eliminate what-ifs. The tool also comes with a rugged case with a form fitting bumper to house the wrench. This gives users great protection for an instrument that's at once a precision tool and blunt object for creating brusque rotational power.
131-Piece ¼-Inch and ⅜-Inch Mechanic Tool Set
The typical tools that any kind of DIYer or pro will use in the workshop on a regular basis are somewhat consumable. Bits wear out, screwdrivers chip and break, and Allen keys go missing. That's why mechanics often look for compete toolkits and may even have multiple sets as a redundancy for the inevitable replacement need.
The DeWalt 131-Piece ¼-Inch and ⅜-Inch Mechanic Tool Set with Toughsystem 2.0 Tray and Lid is a one-stop shop for every basic hand tool that you'll need to perform general repairs or part replacements on a project vehicle. The set features ¼-inch and ⅜-inch drive trays with 72-tooth ratchets and a variety of short and long sockets. The set features spark plug sockets, as well as SAE and metric options to handle any kind of need that may arise in your work. The set also includes extension bars, an Allen key set, and a bit driver complete with 22 specialty bits and 12 nut buts. The two-tray system is perfect for organizing your gear, cutting down on the incidence of lost or misplaced tools and accessory equipment.
Toughseries 24-Inch Hybrid Clamp
Clamps are often overlooked, but they deserve a dedicated space in any worker's garage. No matter what sort of automotive work you take on, a set of clamps is a necessary investment. Many people will have a few small clamps and perhaps even one large clamp on hand. However, medium sized options are often forgotten about, especially by mechanics who use them less frequently than others — like woodworkers or welders — might.
The Toughseries 24-Inch Hybrid Clamp from DeWalt is a versatile work holding tool that every mechanic should consider for their workspace. The clamp fits into the medium-sized category with its two foot reach, and features additional utilization options that expand its potential tremendously. The clamp includes a through hole in the screw handle to offer additional screwdriver-led tightening for added torque when you really need to lock down on a component. The grab arms also offer a rapid switching capacity to go between clamping internally or spreading in an outward direction. The squeeze trigger on the clamp allows for 300 pounds of holding force with the screw handle feature boosting this to more than double that figure (maxing out at 825 pounds of grip force). Whether it's offering a hand on a component under the hood of the car or holding a piece in place as you work on customization at the workbench, clamps with versatile functionality are an essential tool in this arena.
Toughseries Workshop Racking System
Storage and organization are big issues in many home mechanic workspaces. Professional setups have often worked through numerous iterations of an organizational system to find a process that works best for the leadership group (or perhaps the entire team), but a home mechanic is often someone who performs automotive work as a side gig, hobby, or simply in their spare time as a helping hand to friends and family. There's just not as much time for a home mechanic to think about their organizational structure, given the reality that it's often not the primary working responsibility but rather an added lifestyle feature.
Fortunately, tools like DeWalt's Toughseries Workshop Racking System make the process of organizing your area easier. With a mobile tool storage solution like this one from DeWalt, you can essentially set it and forget it rather than pouring over workflow designs and storage layouts. The tool organization system is a modular self-assembled racking tool that's compatible with DeWalt's entire range of Toughsystem modules. This gives you the ability to set up the shelving feature and them chop and change individual Toughsystem modules as you see fit — or slide a bunch into place and leave them in that configuration.
30-Inch Multifunctional Utility Bar
Pry bars are an underrated staple of the automotive workspace. A bar that you can use for demolition as well as slightly more nuanced grabbing and pulling is a key inclusion in any home mechanic's workshop. You might not use the bar all that often, but when you need one, there's nothing that gets the job done quite like a solid steel prier built specifically for the task. The DeWalt 30-Inch Multifunctional Utility Bar is a little different than the standard wrecking bar you might find prominently positioned in your local home improvement shop. It features a gooseneck hook on one end and a typical curved head shape on the other. Both ends feature a nail puller toe and flat pry ends (with the hooked end coming to a thicker point and the standard bar side featuring a flatter end).
The steel bar is relatively lightweight, coming in at about 6 pounds. It's powder coated for durability and an easy grip. Every mechanic needs at least one pry bar that can stand up to the demands of the workshop. Thin, flat puller bars often feature a bit too much give to provide the functionality required in a mechanic's arena, and a varied utility bar like this one from DeWalt instead offers strength and plenty of varied application coverage to perform precise pulls, heavy demolition, and everything in between.
Push and Flip Folding Utility Knife with Storage
There's not much to say about a utility knife beyond the fact that every shop needs one (or a few). Like carpenter's pencils, drill bits, and other frequently used gear, utility knives often sport a short lifespan and are often misplaced or left behind when working outside the garage. The DeWalt Push and Flip Folding Utility Knife with Storage is a solid choice for anyone in need of a replacement or seeking to head off the inevitable by adding more than one utility blade into their workspace.
A good utility knife is one that's easy to use. This is true for simple operations like unboxing a new tool or workpiece, and in delicate slicing maneuvers like shaving down a plastic part or cutting electrical tape off a bundle of wires. DeWalt's push and flip blade features one-handed operation with a smooth opening action. It also includes a secure blade lock to cut down on unintentional openings, making the cutting tool safer in the process. Finally, the blade release lever is easy to use, but it's tucked away to prevent unwanted openings releasing the blade when you aren't trying to. It also offers integrated blade storage so changing a blade on the go doesn't mean a stoppage of work to find one in your consumables drawer.
7-Piece Stubby Ratcheting Metric Wrench Set
A standard wrench set is non-negotiable, but any mechanic with even a handful of projects under their belt will feel the same way about their other wrenches, too. A set of stubby wrenches is equally important for mechanics that frequently tackle repairs featuring hard to reach recesses and small work areas. Stubby wrenches are shorter than their standard compatriots, as the name might suggest. They're excellent for turning fasteners in tight spaces, specifically when a longer wrench won't fit into the area required for the repair or part replacement. Specialty wrenches have long been a staple of the mechanic's toolbox, and the 7-Piece Stubby Ratcheting Metric Wrench Set from DeWalt is no exception. On one end you'll get a standard, metric wrench head, and on the other the tools feature an offset ratcheting box end with a 5 degree arc swing underpinned by a 72-tooth design.
The wrenches are polished to a shimmering gleam, making them a visually attractive addition to the workbench, too. But visuals aren't the end all be all, and the performance certainly matters a great deal. These stubby wrenches are in metric measurements, making for easy sizing identification and plenty of functionality when working in this system.
12-Inch V-Jaw Pushlock Pliers
Pliers are another key ingredient in a functional workspace. No matter the types of automotive jobs you tend to gravitate toward, the ability to grip and pull on components is critical. A pair of pliers will help you grab, twist, remove, and even install all manner of delicate and hard to reach pieces of equipment and parts. Similar to your wrench, screwdriver, and ratchet bit collections, there's a whole world of pliers out there to explore. Every type will provide its own benefits and specific strengths within a range of use cases.
Then there are the multifunctional pliers that can do a lot with their modest builds. DeWalt's 12-Inch V-Jaw Pushlock Pliers pack in the features and allow a user to handle a wide range of job-specific tasks. The tool is made of chrome vanadium steel for durability and strength, and its wide opening jaws and V-shaped grip face make for a widely versatile pliers. The pushlock design helps keep your setting — of which there are 19 opening positions set into the adjustable handles — in place for repeatable grabs and turns. The handles are coated with non-pinching handles for easy, comfortable use.
7-Inch Tin Snips
The automotive workshop tends to require some creative solutions to problems from time to time. Mechanics are part electrician, part metal fabricator, and part handyman, among other sub-roles that feature in the hobby and profession. As a mechanics working on your own projects, you've almost certainly come up against the need to cut and shape metal components customized to your specific vehicle. It might be a weld joint to repair damage to a side panel, or perhaps you're making room under the hood for a new component or larger engine.
Removing material or cutting from metal stock to support your customization projects requires specific tools, but they don't necessarily have to be highly technical — or power tools, for that matter. DeWalt's 7-Inch Tin Snips are a perfect example. Tin snips are essentially scissors for working with metal. DeWalt's snips are forged from heavy duty steel and can handle cuts up to 22 gauge cold rolled steel and 26 gauge stainless steel. The double slip resistant grip ensures solid handling and confident cutting with each operation.
½-Inch Drive Torque Wrench Tire Change Kit (7-Piece)
Stubborn tire lug nuts are the bane of a mechanic's existence. Tires are a common feature that need attending to, so removing them to perform a tire rotation or a replacement is a standard task among home mechanics. But without a good torque wrench to wrestle these nuts loose the job can become quite cumbersome. This is particularly true for older cars that may have been sitting out in the elements for a while (rainy and cold conditions can make these lug nuts exceedingly stiff and difficult to free up). When performing a standard side-of-the-road tire change, a driver may need to resort to jumping on the tire iron to get the bolts unseized before spinning them the rest of the way off. A mechanic can't really be throwing their weight into the workpiece like this out of concerns over practicality and perhaps even safety, depending on the tool used to raise the vehicle.
DeWalt's ½-Inch Drive Torque Wrench Tire Change Kit (7-Piece) is instead, the correct hand tool for loosening these bolts. The tool is essentially a cross between heavy breaker bar and more precision-based wrench options. It features five deep sockets in sizes matching up with common automotive tasks, including of course, the removal of tires from a vehicle. The wrench offers forward and reverse gears, allowing you to use it for both removal and the retightening required when it comes time to replace the tire on the car.
Compound Action Long Nose Pliers
Returning to the world of pliers, a set of long nose pliers is an important inclusion in a mechanic's workspace. The long nose face allows for gripping of delicate materials, and the pliers are essential for tasks like rewiring electrical components. The DeWalt Compound Action Long Nose Pliers take it a step further, however. The aggressive cross-hatching on the pliers faces make for excellent grip power, while the construction of the induction hardened cutting blades combined with the compound action movement gives these pliers 70% greater cutting force than standard cutting pliers.
The result is a set of pliers that are capable of handling a wider variety of tasks within the workshop than typical long nose pliers would be prepared to take on. The tool also features a bi-material handle for improved grip as well as enhanced comfort when using them. This makes the implement a major boost in productivity and usability over similar pliers within the same general category.
Bi-Material Nail Sets (3-Piece Kit)
The final tool that home mechanics should consider adding to their workshop (if they don't already have one) is a nail set. Hear us out! Nail sets are primarily geared toward sinking nails into lumber products. When building cabinets, installing crown molding, or performing the finishing touches on a custom wall unit, this tool helps you punch in nails just a little further, beyond the surface of the timber. From there, filling in the recess and performing a few finishing touches allows for a seamless face on the end result.
How does this come into play for a mechanic who rarely works with wood? The answer is in the construction of the nail set. DeWalt's Bi-Material Nail Sets (3-Piece Kit) are essentially a targeted hammer head for applying tremendous force to a very small surface area. You hold one against target surface and then strike with a hammer, just like a chisel. They're built with a solid steel core and a flared grip featuring shock absorbing additional outer layering. This helps protect your hand as you prepare to strike the back end. The punches feature tips at 1/32-inch, 2/32-inch, and 3/32-inch diameters for tiny, precise force application. While they may often be used to drive nails lower in wood stock, they can also be used to loosen stuck automotive components or punch out pilot divots to begin drilling holes in an exact position. They're an easy tool to add to your toolbox, and come in handy when performing any number of tasks outside their original, narrow purpose.