12 DeWalt Hand Tools Every Home Mechanic Will Want

The humble hand tool can often feel like an antiquated method for getting work done. These days, plenty of home mechanics tackling engine maintenance, DIYers, and even professional renovators will first look to a powered option and only when those are unavailable or impractical switch to a hand tool. But plenty of tasks can start and end with hand power, and experienced mechanics know when to reach for the wrench or pry bar. Many specialty tool options even go powerless as a standard.

A mechanic will often have a spate of power tools available to them — items like an impact wrench and angle grinder, for instance — as well as key safety equipment. Naturally DeWalt options are high on many home mechanics' list of preferences for tools for detailing cars and repairing damage. And DeWalt even has a line of hand tools to fall back on, covering a fairly wide range of uses and niches. If you find yourself needing to expand your tool collection, regardless of whether you're looking to splurge or skimp on new tools, here are some to consider.