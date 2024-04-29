11 Must-Have Pieces Of Safety Equipment For Home Mechanics

Protective gloves may sound like a basic piece of equipment, and not always necessary for tackling DIY projects at home, but they can be very useful in most situations. They can serve many purposes but chief among them is the fact that they can protect your hands and fingers from a variety of potential dangers. Doing any kind of mechanical work in the home could involve tools or chemicals and materials that can cause injuries. Wearing a good pair of protective gloves adds a barrier between your hands and any hazards.

Wearing gloves is as helpful for saw safety as it is for sticking your hands into the engine of your car: A good set will provide adequate defense against scrapes, cuts, and punctures, while also allowing users to retain a good grip and flexibility. Some gloves even offer added grip by using textured surfaces to ensure tools don't easily slip out of your grasp when grease or fluid is involved. This piece of equipment will also help people stay clean while working, stopping any dirt or materials being transferred to your skin during handling.

There are many different types of protective gloves on the market. One of the market leaders is Makita's Advanced ANSI 2 Impact‑Rated Demolition Gloves. These offer protection from impact, plus they are machine washable and designed to be as comfortable as possible. The gloves can even be used with touchscreens, meaning you don't have to take them off to use your smartphone.