10 Specialty Tools Every Home Mechanic Will Wish They Had Sooner

The home mechanic is an industrious problem solver. These individuals are constantly butting up against unique situations that require quick thinking and more than a dollop of innovation. From grappling with the tight squeezes of an engine compartment to an old hand's tool modifications to manage ultra-specific tasks (tool modification can be extremely beneficial, but should only be done by skilled practitioners), plenty of experience and common sense factor into the workshop floor's smooth operation.

Still, even the most seasoned pro can find themselves hard up when missing a crucial piece of gear. Try as you might; without a breaker bar or impact wrench, you'll eventually get caught without any way to loosen a seriously seized bolt. Similarly, diagnostic tools and lighting solutions make all the difference when evaluating a vehicle and looking for solutions to the trouble it may be facing.

Plenty of tools feature prominently in a mechanic's home workspace. Lifting gear and nut turning power are obvious inclusions, but there are many tools that a home mechanic may still be lacking as they set up and expand a shop. Some are precision instruments that only find use under specific circumstances and have, therefore, been left off previous must-have lists. Others might be expensive inclusions and demand a bit of additional savings time.

However, these 10 tools are big on productivity, can make your workflow far smoother, and you'll wish you brought them into your workplace sooner.