What Comes In The DeWalt 142-Piece Tool Set (And Where Can You Buy It?)

When it comes to manual labor, either in a professional capacity or just around the house, it's always helpful to be prepared. One of the most annoying scenarios a worker can experience is being in the middle of fixing or building something, only to have to drop everything and drive to the hardware store to grab a single part you just happened to be missing.

If you're looking to prepare for any potential snafu you may encounter on the job, then the best course of action is to go for quantity. You won't have to worry about missing a single part if you've already got a full selection of every single part you could ever need ready to go. To that end, you might be interested in the 142-piece tool set sold by hardware brand DeWalt. Whether it's the tools themselves or the many sockets and bits that go in them, this kit will probably keep you covered on most jobs, sparring you from that last-minute drive to the store.