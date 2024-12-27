What Comes In The DeWalt 142-Piece Tool Set (And Where Can You Buy It?)
When it comes to manual labor, either in a professional capacity or just around the house, it's always helpful to be prepared. One of the most annoying scenarios a worker can experience is being in the middle of fixing or building something, only to have to drop everything and drive to the hardware store to grab a single part you just happened to be missing.
If you're looking to prepare for any potential snafu you may encounter on the job, then the best course of action is to go for quantity. You won't have to worry about missing a single part if you've already got a full selection of every single part you could ever need ready to go. To that end, you might be interested in the 142-piece tool set sold by hardware brand DeWalt. Whether it's the tools themselves or the many sockets and bits that go in them, this kit will probably keep you covered on most jobs, sparring you from that last-minute drive to the store.
The set includes wrenches, ratchets, bits, and more
To clarify, the 142 pieces included in the DeWalt tool set include both individual hand tools and, where applicable, the sockets, bits, and assorted fittings you'd need to actually use these tools. All of this is packed into a metal-latched carrying case for security and convenience. As long as you remember to put each tool and fitting back into their designated slots in the case, you won't lose track of them.
But enough beating around the bush; what's actually in this thing? First, we have the individual hand tools, including a vinyl grip multi-driver, two pear-head ratchets, a set of 10 combination wrenches, and both standard and metric hex key sets. The kit is intended primarily for mechanical work, so these tools should meet most adjusting and fastening needs.
Besides the tools themselves, there's a cornucopia of fittings and bits to meet most situations. You've got both 1/4-inch and 3/4-inch drive and deep drive sockets, extensions, universal joints, adapters, a spark plug socket, nut driver bits, and various specialty bits. Most of these tools and components have a chrome finish for extra corrosion resistance. As an added perk, there's a small accessory kit in the mix if you want to keep your favorite fittings close by.
The set is available at most physical and online hardware stores
For this kit's availability, we've got a bit of good news and a bit of not-so-good news. The good news is that it's readily available from just about anywhere that sells DeWalt products. Naturally, this includes the big-name brick-and-mortar stores like Home Depot, though you may also be able to find it at smaller, locally-owned stores. In addition to that, the kit is also for sale on several online storefronts. Not only can you buy it from Home Depot online, but you can also grab it from Acme Tools and even Amazon. In the particular case of Amazon, though, you should make sure you're buying directly from DeWalt, as there have been knock-off sellers hocking DeWalt products there in the past.
The not-so-good news is the price point. Even though there are no power tools in this kit, it's still 142 pieces. The sheer quantity of items means the price tag is going to go up a bit. Specifically, you're looking at around $132 to $155, depending on where you buy from. Ideally, you may be able to get it at a discount, usually around $99.