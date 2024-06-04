These Are The Most Powerful Cordless Drills Available From Every Major Brand
Cordless electric drills have experienced a sea change with the rapid evolution of motors and battery tech. Specifically, efficient brushless motors and robust lithium-ion batteries have greatly improved productivity through increased power, better longevity, and convenient cordless action. While corded drills are generally more powerful than their cordless counterparts, the gap is closing. Already, the convenience factor of cordless tools often outweighs any compromise in power. The cordless electric drills ranked here are the most powerful models available from every major brand and most produce enough speed and torque to tackle the most demanding drilling duties, whether for domestic or for industrial applications.
These cordless drills are ranked from the weakest to the most powerful, according to their torque measured in inch-pounds. This is the amount of rotational force in pounds that the motor can apply at a distance of one inch from the center of the drill bit. Some brands, including Black and Decker, DeWalt, and Craftsman — all owned by Stanley Black & Decker — only provide power ratings in UWO (Unit Watts Out). As a result, some Craftsman tools are omitted from this ranking, as a reliable inch-pounds rating was not available for its most powerful cordless drill (the Craftsman CMCD732B) for comparison.
Each drill's battery voltage rating is mentioned, although it's worth noting that this is not an accurate reflection of their power, as some motors are far more efficient than others. The statistics you see here are based entirely on manufacturer, supplier, and retailer-provided claims.
Rigid R860012KN — 525 inch-pounds
Rigid has been around for over a century and has a distinguished history, having filed a number of patents for various tools, including hand tools and wet/dry vacuums. The brand may occupy the more affordable end of the cordless power tool market, but it has a comprehensive range that extends to peripherals such as job site radios, heaters, and fans.
Rigid's range of electric drills is extensive, and the most powerful option within its 18V cordless selection is the R860012KN, which produces 525 inch-pounds of torque. While it is the least powerful drill listed here, it includes some useful features. It is lightweight and compact, which alleviates fatigue when working for longer periods; it has a two-speed gearbox for different drilling applications; a variable speed trigger, and a 24-position clutch to vary the amount of torque applied. It can accommodate drill bits with a shank of up to ½-inch in diameter, and its 18-volt battery is interchangeable with other tools in Rigid's 18V range.
At $119, the Rigid R860012KN is certainly affordable, and those looking for a feature-rich, comfortable electric drill will find it perfectly satisfactory for regular drilling tasks. This price includes the battery and carry case, although you can save money by opting for the tool-only option if you already have a compatible battery as part of your Rigid tool collection.
Ryobi PBLHM101B — 750 inch-pounds
Ryobi is a leading manufacturer of affordable, quality power tools best suited to domestic and light professional duties, with a comprehensive selection of products that cater to the DIY, gardening, landscaping, and construction segments. The range is heavily weighted towards battery power, with most being part of Ryobi's 18V One+ and 40V series of cordless tools, that are well-suited to outbound laboring and when living off-grid.
Ryobi's flagship PBLHM101B hammer drill is part of its convenient 18V One+ range of tools. It delivers up to 750 inch-pounds of torque, making it among the less powerful models on this list. However, this could be one of the most useful tools as part of a larger Ryobi 18V collection, with interchangeable batteries to improve your productivity and help ensure you stay fully charged. Its powerful hammer action is capable of tackling hard surfaces, including brick and concrete, and its ½-inch chuck accommodates larger drill bits for heavy-duty work.
Those familiar with Ryobi tools will know what to expect of the PBLHM101B. It is a reliable solution with decent build quality that will go the distance, with ample runtime courtesy of its tried and trusted 18 volt supply. At under $130 (excluding the battery), it represents good value for money, for those who don't wish to splash out on a high-powered professional model.
Hilti SF 6H-22 — 752 inch-pounds
Hilti is a globally recognized power tool manufacturer founded in Liechtenstein, Europe's fourth-smallest country, nestled between Austria and Switzerland. Nowadays, it has a large North American operation based in Plano, Texas, earning solid reputation since it was founded in 1941.
With 752 inch-pounds of torque, Hilti's most powerful hammer drill, the SF 6H-22 is a midfielder in this ranking in terms of power, but it is a feature rich option that's well-built and well-priced. As part of the Nuron range of Hilti battery-operated tools, it has a high-quality brushless motor with a 21.6-volt rating. It has Active Torque Control to prevent kickbacks if the drill bit snags, a rapid cooldown motor, ergonomic grips, integral LED lamp for work in low lighting, and sturdy construction throughout.
At $209 without a battery, the Hilti SF 6H-22 occupies the midrange of the market for a flagship cordless drill. It's worth noting that a recommended Nuron battery can cost as much as $217, with a charger costing a minimum of $46 — additions that must be factored in when buying any cordless tool that is not part of a comprehensive kit.
DeWalt DCD997CB — 841 inch-pounds
The digital age has ushered in a wave of smart-enabled products from refrigerators to doorbells to vacuum cleaners. U.S. company DeWalt is one of a handful of tool manufacturers that has jumped on the bandwagon by adding a range of smart features to its Bluetooth-enabled flagship hammer drill, the DCD997CB. The American-made DCD997CB is a powerful yet compact option that makes a worthy upper-mid-range addition to any respectable tool collection, even without its smart functionality. It delivers up to 841 inch-pounds of torque and has an automatic shutdown system, an advanced 11-clutch mechanism, and a robust ½-inch chuck with carbide inserts for added grip.
The DeWalt DCD997CB's smart features are programmable via the Tool Connect companion app. These include a location device for where you last used it, an inventory manager to assign tools to your team, on-the-go diagnostics and battery servicing, an anti-theft device, and customizable speed settings.
Some of these smart features might seem surplus to requirements for such a utilitarian tool as an electric drill. However, the location device and anti-theft functionality of the DeWalt DCD997CB have real value, especially when working on-site, and it is affordable at a little over $200 for the tool only. It also performs well in practical testing, with a well-above-average power-to-weight ratio and comfortable ergonomics.
Metabo BS 18 LTX-3 BL Q — 1,150.6 inch-pounds
Metabo was acquired by Japanese giant Hitachi in 2017, which now manufactures tools under the Metabo name, and the company remains based in its native Germany. It's an important innovator in cordless tech, producing the world's first 18-volt battery pack in 2012 and the first 5.2Ah battery a year later, considerably extending the runtime of cordless tools. It has continued to develop its battery technology with LiHD, the first 18-volt system that produces over 1,000 watts of power.
The Metabo BS 18 LTX-3 BL Q is the most powerful drill/driver in Metabo's range, generating over 1,150 inch-pounds of torque from its 18-volt supply. It has some useful features, including an Impulse Mode function for removing damaged screws, and the brand's QuickPlus system for efficient switching between attachments, such as angle adapters, chuck, and bit holders. A precision stop feature provides better torque control for more precise drilling, and its chuck automatically tightens as you work to prevent the drill bit from slipping. The drill is extremely fast, with a maximum speed of 4,000rpm when used on the quickest of its three speed settings, and an electronic shutdown prevents kickbacks as an additional safety feature.
The Metabo's list of features doesn't end there, and there is a host of accessories and interchangeable battery packs available. At around $420, it's priced accordingly as a professional tool for heavy-duty work and is the most expensive item listed here, even without the battery, which must be purchased separately.
Kobalt KXDD 1424A-03 — 1,200 inch-pounds
As the Lowe's in-house brand, it's easy to overlook Kobalt as a serious contender among the major tool manufacturers. However, it does produce some excellent product. Its range of cordless drills is extensive, with plenty of kits and combinations available that save you money when buying a selection of useful tools.
Kobalt's flagship KXDD 1424A-03 is part of the brand's 24V Max range of interchangeable cordless tools and its brushless motor produces as much as 1,200 inch-pounds of torque. It has a dual-speed gearbox and a 24-position clutch mechanism, an anti-kickback feature, integrated LED work lamp, and comes with a five-year warranty. Yet, it could be said that the most impressive feature of this drill is its affordable price of $169.
If, like most casual DIYers, you use your tools occasionally but require a heavy duty drill from time to time, the KXDD 1424A-03 might provide the perfect solution for you without breaking the bank. It also includes a powerful 4Ah battery, charger, and carry case, making this one of the best value units on this list, especially given its high power rating.
Makita GFD01D — 1,250 inch-pounds
Makita is to Japanese power tools what Toyota is to Japanese cars — ubiquitous and famous for their robust build quality and longevity. Its impressive range covers every imaginable handheld power tool, and it is regularly updated with new products. Its cordless power drills are considered to be some of the best in the industry.
It may not be the most powerful model on this list, but as far as heavy-duty, professional-standard cordless electric drills are concerned, the Makita GFD01D takes some beating in terms of features and functionality. It's impressively fast, with two speed settings: a maximum 650 rpm on low speed and 2,600 on high speed. There are no Bluetooth-enabled features, but it does have an electronic digital clutch to tailor your optimal torque range to your work, with a choice of 41 increments on low speed and 21 on the high speed setting. It has an advanced brushless motor and features Makita's 40-volt XGT technology with digital communication to optimize battery life.
Despite impressive power and features, the Makita GFD01D is compact at just over seven inches in length, facilitating easier work in tight spaces. It's also relatively lightweight at under six pounds with the battery attached. This is a comprehensive and powerful system that will tackle almost every drilling task. At under $250 for the tool-only option it's also good value, although you can expect to pay around $500 for the full kit, including the additional battery, charger, and carry case.
Black & Decker BDCDMT120IA — 1,300 inch-pounds
Black & Decker is globally-recognized as a leading manufacturer of power tools. As part of Stanley Black & Decker, it owns several other prominent tool brands, including Craftsman and Dewalt, and its products are generally quality solutions that are surprisingly affordable for such a well-known brand.
The Black & Decker BDCDMT120IA is much more than a drill/driver. As part of the 20V Max Matrix range of 20-volt power tools, it has interchangeable batteries and a choice of attachments, with an included impact driver head and optional hammer action head. It produces an impressive 1,300 inch-pounds of torque when used as an impact driver, and will handle general drilling tasks with ease. Its robust lithium-ion battery will hold a charge for up to 18 months, so it can be called upon for regular light drilling duties without regular recharging.
The BDCDMT120IA itself is fairly basic, with a 10-position clutch, no battery indicator, no brushless technology, and a maximum speed of just 800 rpm, and this is reflected in its highly affordable retail price of under $130. While it resides near the top of this list in terms of power, Black & Decker's flagship offering is simply outclassed in terms of features and quality.
Bosch GSB18V-1330CN — 1,330 inch-pounds
As is typical with many German products, Bosch produces high quality tools suited to heavy-duty or industrial use. There is a wide range of drill/drivers offered, including those in the 12V Max range of portable, lighter duty tools, its 18V range of robust products, and the premium Profactor range of heavy-duty professional drills, including its flagship, the GSB18V-1330CN.
The GSB18V-1330CN packs a lot of punch for an 18-volt hammer drill/driver thanks to its Biturbo brushless technology, which provides more efficient and powerful operation designed to match that of corded tools. It delivers up to 1,330 inch-pounds of torque, making this among the most powerful drills that you can buy, and it operates at speeds of up to 2,200 rpm. And, its performance is matched by its features.
These include a high-performance 18-volt battery that is part of Bosch's AMPShare system, which is compatible not only with other Bosch tools but several other brands as well. Its onboard user interface allows users to monitor battery levels, adjust drilling angles, and override its anti-kickback function while they work. A 25-position clutch facilitates more intricate power delivery, and the Electronic Angle Detection feature helps ensure that long screws are always inserted straight, when it's required. At $199 for the tool only, the GSB18V-1330CN is good value for a professional product of this caliber. Bosch tools have a reputation for longevity, and in this instance, it is backed by a five-year warranty and a 180-day money back guarantee.
Milwaukee 2906-20 — 18 volts
Milwaukee is one of the most popular tool brands, and for good reason. Recognizable for its bright red casing, the manufacturer has been at the forefront of power tool innovation and development for over 100 years, famous for inventing the Sawzall reciprocating saw. Its cordless range features the M12 series of lighter-duty 12-volt products and the M18 series of 18-volt heavy duty tools, which includes the most powerful cordless electric drill in the industry, the Milwaukee 2906-20.
Despite its relatively low voltage rating, the 2906-20 produces an impressive 1,400 inch-pounds of torque, and is the most compact in its class at under seven inches in length. It features the brand's proprietary Powerstate brushless motor, with the AutoStop function to protect wrists in the event of a jam. The sensitivity of this can be controlled via the OneKey companion app, which also enables customization, monitoring, and tracking of the drill, should it be lost or stolen.
The Milwaukee 2906-20 runs on highly functional RedLithium battery packs. They work alongside the Redlink Plus onboard intelligence to ensure optimal performance while reducing overloads, and produce more work-per-charge than many competitors while powering one of the fastest motors at a maximum 2,100 rpm. When combined, the modern tech, features, performance, compact size, and class-leading power of the Milwaukee 2906-20 leave little to be desired. At $249 for the tool only, it checks the box for value, making this a suitable pick for the keen DIYer or the consummate professional.