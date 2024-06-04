These Are The Most Powerful Cordless Drills Available From Every Major Brand

Cordless electric drills have experienced a sea change with the rapid evolution of motors and battery tech. Specifically, efficient brushless motors and robust lithium-ion batteries have greatly improved productivity through increased power, better longevity, and convenient cordless action. While corded drills are generally more powerful than their cordless counterparts, the gap is closing. Already, the convenience factor of cordless tools often outweighs any compromise in power. The cordless electric drills ranked here are the most powerful models available from every major brand and most produce enough speed and torque to tackle the most demanding drilling duties, whether for domestic or for industrial applications.

These cordless drills are ranked from the weakest to the most powerful, according to their torque measured in inch-pounds. This is the amount of rotational force in pounds that the motor can apply at a distance of one inch from the center of the drill bit. Some brands, including Black and Decker, DeWalt, and Craftsman — all owned by Stanley Black & Decker — only provide power ratings in UWO (Unit Watts Out). As a result, some Craftsman tools are omitted from this ranking, as a reliable inch-pounds rating was not available for its most powerful cordless drill (the Craftsman CMCD732B) for comparison.

Each drill's battery voltage rating is mentioned, although it's worth noting that this is not an accurate reflection of their power, as some motors are far more efficient than others. The statistics you see here are based entirely on manufacturer, supplier, and retailer-provided claims.