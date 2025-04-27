Which DeWalt Impact Driver Is The Most Powerful?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good impact driver needs power — it's right there in its name that the tool's primary function is to deliver blunt force. While a standard power drill is one of the essential items you need in your home tool kit, there are some applications that need more than rotational force. An impact driver combines RPMs with IPMs — impacts per minute — to repeatedly impact and drive fasteners into tougher materials, such as hardwoods and metal. This makes the tool very useful if you're doing any decking, fencing, roofing, flooring, constructing sheds, or many other applications.

DeWalt is one of the best major impact driver brands, so if you're in the market for one, it's a solid option — especially if you don't want to spend more on models from Milwaukee or Flex. Like many major tool brands, DeWalt offers several different impact drivers. These tools have various max IPMs and RPMs, but the most powerful DeWalt impact driver is going to be the one that offers the most torque. That's because the best way to measure the given power of an impact driver is by considering quality over quantity — or rather torque over impacts per minute.

Torque is what's needed when dealing with denser materials, and the DeWalt impact driver with the highest max torque is the DCF860B, a.k.a. the 20V Max XR 3-Speed High Torque ¼-inch Impact Driver.

