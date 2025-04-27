Which DeWalt Impact Driver Is The Most Powerful?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A good impact driver needs power — it's right there in its name that the tool's primary function is to deliver blunt force. While a standard power drill is one of the essential items you need in your home tool kit, there are some applications that need more than rotational force. An impact driver combines RPMs with IPMs — impacts per minute — to repeatedly impact and drive fasteners into tougher materials, such as hardwoods and metal. This makes the tool very useful if you're doing any decking, fencing, roofing, flooring, constructing sheds, or many other applications.
DeWalt is one of the best major impact driver brands, so if you're in the market for one, it's a solid option — especially if you don't want to spend more on models from Milwaukee or Flex. Like many major tool brands, DeWalt offers several different impact drivers. These tools have various max IPMs and RPMs, but the most powerful DeWalt impact driver is going to be the one that offers the most torque. That's because the best way to measure the given power of an impact driver is by considering quality over quantity — or rather torque over impacts per minute.
Torque is what's needed when dealing with denser materials, and the DeWalt impact driver with the highest max torque is the DCF860B, a.k.a. the 20V Max XR 3-Speed High Torque ¼-inch Impact Driver.
DeWalt's newest impact driver is 37% more powerful than previous models
Torque is measured in pound–feet or inch-pounds (at least it is in the U.S. — the SI metric system uses newton-meters). Until last year, the most powerful impact driver in DeWalt's lineup was a three-way tie between the DCF887, DCF845, and DCF850, which all deliver 1,825 in-lbs of max torque. While this is certainly enough torque to perform many tasks, including metal fastening and cabinetry, DeWalt upped its game with the 20V Max XR 3-Speed High Torque ¼-inch Impact Driver. The "High Torque" in the name of the tool (product code DCF860B) is well-earned, because it offers a whopping 2,500 in-lbs — a 37% increase over DeWalt's previous max torque.
Twisting force is key for a good impact driver, but that doesn't mean the tool shouldn't also offer high rotations and impacts per minute. Here, the DCF860B also excels. It delivers 4,500 IPM and up to 3,800 RPM. Despite being this powerful, the impact-rated tool is pretty compact, weighing a little under two-and-a-half pounds without a 20V battery attached. In addition to offering high torque and three separate speed levels for more versatility, the device is also equipped with nine integrated LEDs to illuminate where you're driving, which is especially convenient in dark or covered areas.
Since its launch last year, the 20V Max XR 3-Speed High Torque ¼-inch Impact Driver has steadily earned strong reviews. Home Depot customers have rated it a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5 average user rating, with 100% of customers recommending the tool. On Amazon, it has a strong 4.7 out of 5 overall customer score, while Pro Tool Reviews has named it DeWalt's best overall impact driver. The list price of the tool is $199.
The most powerful doesn't necessarily mean the best
If you're working with long fasteners and tough materials and are looking for the most powerful DeWalt impact driver, then the 20V Max XR 3-Speed High Torque ¼-inch Impact Driver is right for you. However, the most powerful tool isn't always the best tool for the job, as some tasks and applications may have other needs. After all, you wouldn't want to deliver your most powerful swing when making a three-foot putt, right?
If you're looking for an even more compact impact driver for enhanced portability or working in especially tight areas, DeWalt offers one in its 20V Max Atomic line. Compared to the XR line, DeWalt Atomic tools are smaller and lighter while still generating plenty of power — the DeWalt Atomic 20V 3-speed ¼-inch Impact Driver delivers 1,825 in-lbs of torque, making it one of DeWalt's most powerful impact drivers until the DCF860B came around. It's also cheaper than the high-torque model, making it one of several affordable DeWalt tools to keep at home. If budget is more of a priority over torque, DeWalt's DCF845 is available for even less.
If you're invested in DeWalt's 12-volt line of tools and don't want to spend money on new 20V batteries and chargers, the DeWalt 12V Max 1/4-inch Impact Driver delivers 1,450 in-lbs of torque. While that's not much compared to DeWalt's most powerful impact driver, it's still a solid amount of twisting force for a smaller tool with a less powerful battery. If noise levels are a concern for you, DeWalt's 20V Max XR ¼-inch Quiet Hydraulic Impact Driver is its quietest impact driver, and though its 500 in-lbs of max torque is 5x less powerful than the DCF860B, DeWalt says it's the industry's most powerful hydraulic impact driver.