6 Essential Items You Need In Your Home Tool Kit

Whether you own a home or rent one, you need a set of tools for decorating and maintaining it. Sure, you can always hire a handyman or specialist for these repairs, but you're still going to want these tools for basic tasks and emergencies. However, with the vast available options out on the market, building out your basic home tool kit could get a bit daunting.

So, to help get you started, we're listing out the basic equipment you may need in your home. After you've chosen a toolbox from one of the major brands to keep your tools safe, this list will help you pick out the tools you'll want to put in it. You'll find all these tools useful for just about anything — from opening boxes, fixing basic repairs, and crafting things. They might even help you find a new hobby in woodworking.

We picked out these tools based on the recommendations of DIY communities and several homeowners. Many state that they used these tools for basic repairs and home upgrades, like installing cheap tech items that made their home smart. We'll add more details of our methodology which can be found at the end of this article.

