11 Cheap Pieces Of Tech To Build A Smart Home On A Budget

A smart home is no longer a thing of the future, and you can find all manner of devices for just about every need. Whether you want to dispense snacks to a pet while you're away at work or want the whole house vacuumed while you're asleep, there's a tool for the job.

Advertisement

The thing is, many tech brands make smart home devices and appliances, but not all of them are budget-friendly. A home security camera system can cost thousands, not to mention the subscription cost for storing video. You might lament the fact that smart refrigerators can cost thousands of dollars or that so many video systems require expensive subscriptions. There are also often intimidating price tags on big-ticket (and brand-name) items like a high-end Roomba or a Ring doorbell system.

However, it's still possible to outfit a smart home with affordable accessories on a budget. The key is knowing what to look for and skipping the large appliances. From smart home central command centers to temperature sensors to Wi-Fi extenders, there's a budget buy for every smart tool you could want. Although these are budget picks, I have zero complaints after years of using each item. In fact, it turns out that you can get by with spending as little as $800 for whole-house smart technology that will still make you feel like you're living in the future.

Advertisement