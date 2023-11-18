Wyze Vs Ring: Comparing The Most Popular Video Doorbells
In the world of video doorbell cameras, Amazon's Ring reigns supreme in terms of popularity. According to reports, Amazon's Ring doorbell is the most widely used video doorbell in the world, making up over 15 percent of all video doorbells sold. Regardless, for the discerning consumer, there are many other options on the market worth investigating.
One of these alternatives is Wyze, a company started in 2017 by ex-Amazon employees. If you've narrowed down the choices for your home, gaining a purely objective view of which product is better can be a challenging prospect, as there's a pretty wide range of opinions online.
For this comparison, we'll be examining the full line of video doorbell products offered by both Ring and Wyze in a head-to-head comparison of hardware, software features, and value. Finally, we'll dig into each company's less-than-stellar controversies to discuss which option may be better for security and privacy.
Wyze is more affordable, but Ring has more options
While it will depend on how much you want to get out of your video doorbell, Wyze has more options on the affordable end of the spectrum. While cheaper, refurbished wireless Ring video doorbells are available on Amazon, Wyze offers more new, inexpensive wireless options. The Wyze Video Doorbell v2, the company's flagship doorbell, only costs $39.99 for the base model and $54.99 for the Chime Controller and 128 GB Micro SD card add-on at the Wyze website.
On the other hand, Ring's cheapest base model doorbell is their 2nd Generation Video Doorbell, which regularly costs $99.99 on Amazon, though it's sometimes on sale for nearly half off. Those looking for a doorbell from Ring that is cheaper than that will have to settle on a refurbished product or their wired Video Doorbell option, which normally sells for $64.99 on Amazon.
Though more expensive on average, Ring has more high-end options in its product line, with more devices for larger properties for more enhanced security. Though Wyze has a home motion and contact sensor system with additional exterior and interior cameras that can be purchased separately, Ring's security and doorbell packages are much more extensive.
In addition to bundles including outdoor flood lamps and exterior cameras, Ring also sells a Whole Home Basic Kit with window sensors, additional motion detectors, and a security system keypad for a regular price of $399.99 on Amazon.
Wyze's flagship video doorbell has surprisingly good hardware versus Ring
When comparing hardware specs for video doorbells for each company, Wyze's Video Doorbell v2 has a surprisingly good camera compared to the 2nd Generation Ring Video Doorbell available on Amazon. The Wyze Doorbell v2 has 2K (2048 x 1536) resolution with a 135-degree horizontal and 103-degree vertical field of view (FOV), while the Ring's 2nd Generation is limited to 1080p HD video and 155-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical FOV.
It's important to note, however, that Ring does now have the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus that was released in 2023 and includes 1536p video, along with a removable battery, interchangeable faceplates, and 150-degree vertical and horizontal FOV, beating out the FOV of the Wyze V2. However, you'll pay much more, as the Doorbell Plus is regularly $179.99 on Amazon.
That said, high-definition video likely isn't most people's first priority with a video doorbell, and the 1080p camera on the Ring 2nd Gen should suffice in identifying people. While Wyze V2 comes with color night vision, the Ring only has color night vision on its Pro model. Beyond video quality, both doorbell cameras come with the features one would expect from a modern offering, including two-way audio, noise-canceling, night vision, and motion detection.
Amazon Ring lacks a microSD port
A big difference between the two brands is that the Wyze comes with a microSD slot to save local video, while the Ring does not. Though the Ring Alarm Pro Base Station does have one, it costs $249.99 on Amazon and may not be necessary for those looking for a simple video doorbell option. The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 can be upgraded to include a 128 GB microSD card as well for a total price of $54.99 — the same price as the Ring 2nd Gen when it's on sale.
The Wyze Doorbell comes with a Chime Controller, while the Ring requires an additional device, like the Amazon Echo. While both Wyze and Ring can notify users on their phones when someone is at the door, the audio cue playing inside the house is useful if you're not home or if everyone's phone is not connected to the doorbell.
Lastly, Wyze doorbell installation is slightly easier with an adhesive mount that can be used, while Ring doorbell cameras require a separate mount, though there is a no-drill option. Regarding installation, it is important to note Wyze's adhesive mount makes the doorbell much easier to steal.
Ring and Wyze app comparison
Both the Wyze and Ring connect to your Wi-Fi network and possess intuitive, easy-to-use applications with some level of modification for your preferences. The biggest difference is the ability for Wyze users to record local video saved to the microSD card in their device, while Ring users will have to rely on the Ring subscription service. Both have advanced settings that can be tinkered with for each individual device as part of your surveillance system. Both options possess similar functionality like motion sensitivity and alert settings.
Truly, the largest difference between the two is in their subscription model. Wyze provides their app for free and includes motion and sound-triggered alerts without the need for a monthly subscription. The fact that video can also be saved locally makes it arguably the better option if you don't plan on storing video on the cloud.
Ring and Wyze subscription differences
Ring requires a subscription service since it relies on the cloud, and it can cost anywhere from $3.99 to $99 per month. While Wyze does offer a subscription service, it's optional and more affordable with certain features that Ring does not possess, like facial recognition and the ability to detect whether something is a person, package, pet, or vehicle. That being said, it could be argued that Wyze's solution relies more on technology, while Ring's relies more on human monitoring.
Wyze's most costly Home Monitoring package (the most expensive plan) costs $8.33 per month, with the ability for occupants to contact live Wyze associates 24/7. On the other hand, Ring offers a more expensive $99 per month Virtual Security Guard, which includes live video monitoring and dispatch services, arguably better for larger facilities needing more constant monitoring.
Ring and Wyze have both had controversies
Both video doorbell companies have seen their fair share of controversy for different reasons. According to a May 31, 2023 press release, the FTC alleged that Ring employees illegally surveilled customers and didn't stop hackers from taking control of their cameras and video doorbells. They also said that Ring's two-way functionality was used to harass children and the elderly. This case was eventually settled, with Amazon paying $5.8 million in consumer refunds.
Additionally, it was discovered by Politico in 2021 that Amazon had worked with and continues to cooperate with over 2,000 police departments across the country. They do this by providing video footage from Ring doorbells without a warrant. According to the reporting, Amazon claims that they only share the footage in circumstances involving "imminent danger of death or physical harm."
Wyze, however, has not been spared its controversy. According to The New York Times, as recently as September 18, 2023, Wyze experienced a glitch that enabled some customers to access the cameras from other users. With little to no transparency provided by the company, the Times had to pull their recommendation for the cameras from their publication.
This wasn't the only security incident, either. The reporting goes on to say that according to a study done in March 2022, Wyze took nearly three years to address serious security vulnerabilities in their cameras, which is not a great track record for a company formed in 2017.
Wyze vs. Ring final verdict
Ultimately, deciding whether to select Wyze or Ring as the doorbell camera for your home will come down to what you value and your home size. Both options are solid choices, though they have certainly had their issues in the past. While Wyze has more affordable offerings, Ring has a wider range in its product line and offers more hardware bundles and customization options for enhanced security.
If you are looking to live off the grid, Wyze is probably the wisest option. If you're looking to secure a commercial property or a large house and estate, Ring may be the better route. That being said, both companies have options and accessories for either scenario.
Considerations for affordability should also be taken into account. Wyze is the superior option if you're looking for a simple setup with the base video doorbell functionality, want to avoid a monthly fee and save video locally on your device. Ring, however, could be the better option for larger homes or facilities that may have multiple devices connected to a single system.