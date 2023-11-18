Wyze Vs Ring: Comparing The Most Popular Video Doorbells

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the world of video doorbell cameras, Amazon's Ring reigns supreme in terms of popularity. According to reports, Amazon's Ring doorbell is the most widely used video doorbell in the world, making up over 15 percent of all video doorbells sold. Regardless, for the discerning consumer, there are many other options on the market worth investigating.

One of these alternatives is Wyze, a company started in 2017 by ex-Amazon employees. If you've narrowed down the choices for your home, gaining a purely objective view of which product is better can be a challenging prospect, as there's a pretty wide range of opinions online.

For this comparison, we'll be examining the full line of video doorbell products offered by both Ring and Wyze in a head-to-head comparison of hardware, software features, and value. Finally, we'll dig into each company's less-than-stellar controversies to discuss which option may be better for security and privacy.