The Best Ring Doorbell For Your Home In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Video doorbells are great gadgets for modern life. You can see who visits when you're out of the house, check who's there before opening the door, and let the mailman know it's fine to leave the parcel on the doorstep. They're useful for busy people and families, and they're a valuable tool for those who can't get to the front door freely. There are a number of different brands to choose from but the industry leader has to be the original Ring doorbell.
Ring has released multiple models over the years and now offers a range of video doorbells to suit various needs. All of them feature at least a 1080p HD camera, the ability to hear and talk to visitors at the front door through a phone or tablet, and the ability to adjust the motion detection zone so the doorbell is only triggered when someone is actually at your door. However, there are also plenty of differences between the models, from how they're powered to how many extra features they have.
Video Doorbell Wired - The best budget doorbell
The Video Doorbell Wired model is Ring's cheapest product and a great option for any compatible home. As a wired model, it needs to make use of existing doorbell wiring for its power supply, so only homes that already have a doorbell can use it. However, since this applies to most houses, it's not a huge drawback. The installation is simple and Ring provides video guides on its website to help you through it.
Once the Video Doorbell Wired is set up, you can receive alerts straight to your phone or Alexa device when someone approaches or rings the bell. After seeing the alerts, you can view the video feed and talk to the visitor. This model does not, however, sound your existing doorbell chime. If you want a normal doorbell to sound at the same time, you can pay an extra $15 to $20 for the Video Doorbell Wired + Chime bundle. The Chime is a speaker that you can plug into any outlet in your home to hear real-time notifications whenever someone rings your doorbell.
You can customize the motion detection zones for your doorbell so notifications are only triggered when someone enters your property. This model has a 155-degree field of view and a 1080p HD camera, which is the standard for most models. The doorbell also has night vision, which is rendered in black and white. You can get the Video Doorbell Wired on Ring's website or on Amazon for around $65 to $80 depending on the bundle you choose.
Video Doorbell Pro - The best wired doorbell
If you're looking for a higher-grade wired doorbell, the Video Doorbell Pro is one of Ring's best-selling products. It has all of the features of the Video Doorbell Wired, like 1080p video, live notifications, Two-Way Talk, and customizable motion detection zones, but it also has additional features, such as chime integration. During the installation process, you connect a Ring power pack to the internal doorbell in your home, allowing the Video Doorbell Pro to trigger your original doorbell chime. It also comes with color night vision, so you can see more clearly once the sun has gone down.
When you're busy and don't respond to the door or your Ring notifications, the Video Doorbell Pro can have Alexa answer the door for you. The assistant can ask the visitor what they're there for and record a message for you to view later. If the visitor is a delivery person, Alexa can give out personalized instructions on where to leave the package. This feature does, however, require a Ring Protect subscription to access.
This model has a 160-degree horizontal field of vision and features an exchangeable faceplate so you can customize your look. When you set up your doorbell, you'll also receive a digital coupon for a second faceplate. With dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, the Video Doorbell Pro also benefits from a more stable connection than older models. You can buy it both on Ring's website and at Amazon for about $169, with additional security bundles available.
Video Doorbell - The best battery doorbell
If you don't have an existing doorbell to set up a wired product, you can buy a Ring doorbell with a built-in battery instead. The Video Doorbell comes in four models with rechargeable batteries: Video Doorbell (2nd gen), Video Doorbell 3, Video Doorbell 3 Plus, and Video Doorbell 4.
The Video Doorbell (2nd gen) is the cheapest and best-selling product of the four, retailing for around $100. Because the doorbell is powered by a battery, it does have to be recharged. If you're willing to spend some extra money, however, you can get around this pitfall. With the Solar Charger bundle, for example, you can set up a small solar panel next to your doorbell that will power it continuously. This costs an additional $45 to $50 on top of the doorbell's base price.
In terms of specifications, the Video Doorbell (2nd gen) has a 160-degree field of view, black and white night vision, a 1080p camera, customizable motion detection zones, and high-speed internet. The doorbell is available both on Ring's website and Amazon for around $100.
Peephole Cam - The best doorbell for apartments
For apartment dwellers, most Ring doorbells aren't really viable options because you can't attach permanent fixtures to the outside of your apartment. With the Peephole Cam, however, this problem is solved. The device works in much the same way as a normal Ring doorbell, but to install it, you simply remove your existing peephole with the included tool and insert the Peephole Cam.
You can remove the camera again in minutes and reinstall your original peephole without fuss, so it won't get in the way if you decide to move out. The camera is compatible with any standard peephole 1/2 inch to 9/16 inch in diameter and any door with a thickness between 1.3 inches to about 2.2 inches. With any luck, you can take it with you and install it in your new apartment as well.
Like other Ring doorbells, the Peephole Cam supports an HD video feed, Two-Way Talk, adjustable motion zones, and real-time notifications. It can also detect knocks so if you don't have a doorbell or people don't use it, your Peephole Cam will still work as intended. The product even includes a normal peephole, so you can take a quick peek if you're closer to the door than to your device. The camera comes with a quick-release battery pack so you can easily remove it and charge it anywhere in the house. The Peephole Cam is available for purchase on the Ring Store or Amazon for around $130.