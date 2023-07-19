The Best Ring Doorbell For Your Home In 2023

The Video Doorbell Wired model is Ring's cheapest product and a great option for any compatible home. As a wired model, it needs to make use of existing doorbell wiring for its power supply, so only homes that already have a doorbell can use it. However, since this applies to most houses, it's not a huge drawback. The installation is simple and Ring provides video guides on its website to help you through it.

Once the Video Doorbell Wired is set up, you can receive alerts straight to your phone or Alexa device when someone approaches or rings the bell. After seeing the alerts, you can view the video feed and talk to the visitor. This model does not, however, sound your existing doorbell chime. If you want a normal doorbell to sound at the same time, you can pay an extra $15 to $20 for the Video Doorbell Wired + Chime bundle. The Chime is a speaker that you can plug into any outlet in your home to hear real-time notifications whenever someone rings your doorbell.

You can customize the motion detection zones for your doorbell so notifications are only triggered when someone enters your property. This model has a 155-degree field of view and a 1080p HD camera, which is the standard for most models. The doorbell also has night vision, which is rendered in black and white. You can get the Video Doorbell Wired on Ring's website or on Amazon for around $65 to $80 depending on the bundle you choose.