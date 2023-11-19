The Best Places To Install Blink Security Cameras For Safety Monitoring

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're away from home a lot or simply seeking the extra peace of mind, a security camera can be a fantastic investment. With handy app support, they're easier than ever to use, but it's important to choose the type of product that works best for you and to place it optimally.

A doorbell camera is wonderful for monitoring potential intruders and friendly package-delivers alike, and users can even speak through them to give instructions as to where to leave that precious cargo and so on. The downside of a doorbell camera, of course, is that they're very inflexible. What is a doorbell if it isn't attached to a door, after all? A more general security camera can be placed elsewhere as required, but you'll want it to get the best view while avoiding potentially monitoring your neighbors by mistake.

Here are some of the most effective places to install your Blink security camera, as well as some of the pitfalls and important considerations to bear in mind while doing so.