Blink Wired Floodlight Camera Review: A Nice Entry Point To A Smart Home

The software that runs the camera is laid out in an odd way. When you open the app, you're treated to a static view of the camera which takes up most of the screen. From here you can take a photo of what's happening in front of the camera or you can jump into watching the video feed. There is no way to scrub backward or forward in the feed — you're only able to see what's going on now and what has triggered an event (and recorded an accompanying clip).

Personally, I like the ability to scrub through footage to see what's happening on a timeline, rather than a collection of individually recorded clips. You may not be bothered by that. After all, if nothing happened, why should I care? That's a solid argument but I at least would like to have the option of scrubbing back and forth if I want to.

Another confusing part of the software is the presence of two sets of settings. There are Blink settings and Device settings, but Blink settings have a Device and system settings option as well. It took me a week to figure out where things like motion detection settings were because I hadn't found the second set of settings yet. Those need to be a little more conspicuous.

There is also no way to flip the camera image. When I initially installed the camera, the picture was upside down. The way the camera and lights were positioned in the corner seemed to be the best way to make everything fit. However, since there was no way to flip the image, I had to turn the camera on its ball joint. Everything still fits, but it would have been much easier to flip it with software.