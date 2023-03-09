Ring Vs. Blink: Which Security Camera Offers The Best Features For Your Money?

Amazon's Ring and Blink security camera offerings, understandably, confuse shoppers who are either expecting them to be differentiated more than they are because they're owned by the same company, or expecting them to be more similar than they are in order to avoid cannibalizing each other's markets. But in reality, since acquiring both companies in 2017 and 2018, Amazon has put on a master class of both convergence and differentiation to create two very different sets of offerings that, together, cover huge swaths of consumer needs.

Take, for example, the lines of floodlight cameras offered by the two brands. Ring and Blink have converged functionality that could insulate them against outside competition, such as the introduction of color night view to Blink cameras, formerly a feature of only the Ring cameras. This consolidation of features, mostly flowing from the higher-end Ring cameras down to much cheaper Blink models, is strengthening the entire lineup. But if you're in the market for a floodlight cam, you still have distinct choices between the companies products.

The $199 Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, Blink's first wired outdoor camera, is a substantial step up in price from the $99 Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. The Ring floodlight cam has a slightly better field of view, more motion detection and zone customization options, and other minor differences, but the features that mark it as a different class of device have to do with how the camera functions within Ring's home security ecosystem.

Incidentally, the relatively new Blink Floodlight Cam Wired Plus might be a sign of things to come for Blink, and if so the playing field between Blink and Ring is likely to be leveled even more in the near future. It has a better field of view than other Blink devices, has color night vision like Ring cameras, and brighter lights than Ring's wired cams.