Blink Reveals Its First Wired Outdoor Camera And A Handy Mini Mount

Don't blink, lest you miss this announcement: Amazon is bringing a pair of new products to bolster its (at times controversial) home security lineup. For one, we have an all-new outdoor floodlight camera, aptly named the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. This $100 camera needs to be hardwired for power, but that's also the caveat keeping its price low.

It's the first time a Blink security product is using Amazon's AZ2 Neural Edge processor, the follow-up to the company's in-house silicon used to power Alexa devices. With edge computing, the AZ2 enables some important functionalities, namely the ability to process videos locally and some motion detection features, potentially making this model a little more appealing to consumers.

We're also getting a new accessory in the Blink Mini Pan Tilt, a $30 modular attachment for the existing Blink Mini cameras that give you more control and flexibility to see everything going on inside your home with no permanent blind spots. Here's everything you can expect from this convenient duo.