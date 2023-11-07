This $40 Blink Camera Add-On Is A DIY No-Brainer For Home Security

The Blink Outdoor 4 camera can already be mounted anywhere you want it to go, but this adds two floodlights and a more respectable mount to the equation. To install, you slide off the back plastic plate, and mount that wherever you want the camera to go. On the front of the light is a USB-C cable and a mounting bracket that fits in the back of the camera. Just remove the rubber cap that seals the USB-C port on the back of the camera, and plug in the USB-C cable from the floodlights. The USB-C plug has extra rubber around it to fill and seal the USB-C port, keeping it water-resistant. Finally, mount the camera onto the bracket, and then slide the whole rig onto the mounting plate you already attached to the wall.

Just like that, for an extra $40, you've gone from a standalone camera to two 700-lumen floodlights that can give you a nice color picture at night. Plus, they can light up the area for you with their motion detection. The floodlights are powered by four D-cell batteries and you'll get the same two-year battery life that is promised on the Blink camera.

Of course, this brings up the same concerns as the camera itself—how can you verify that the devices will work for two years? Put simply, you really can't, unless you use it for two years. Like the Blink Outdoor 4 camera itself, even if it doesn't last the full two years, four D-cell batteries aren't that expensive to replace. As long as you get battery life measured in multiple months, this is still a good value proposition.