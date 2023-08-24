Blink Outdoor 4 Camera Review: Cheap And Wireless With A Shocking Battery Boast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Home security is a great first step toward making your home smart. Cameras that connect to Wi-Fi are especially handy because they allow you to keep an eye on things when you're not around. Things get tricky, however, when you take power into account. It's bad enough when you have to make sure you're in Wi-Fi range, but you often also have to figure out how you're going to power your device. As a result, you either are forced to replace a wall sconce that is wired like with the Blink Wired Floodlight camera, opt for solar power like the S330 eufyCam 3, or you have to deal with batteries and charging like the Wyze Cam Outdoor.

But what if you didn't? What if you had a camera that you could put basically anywhere and not have to worry about power for a whole two years? That's the value proposition that Blink is going for with the Blink Outdoor 4 camera, and which the company says can last for two years on a single charge with the default settings. What's more, that charge comes from a regular set of two AA lithium batteries, that are included in the box.

I've been testing this camera for one week in and around my home, through a heat wave in Chicago, and here's what I've found.