How To Troubleshoot Common Issues With Blink Security Cameras

Wi-Fi is the connection method of choice for Blink cameras, and sometimes, that connection can drop or fail to connect in the first place.

If your Blink camera requires and uses a Sync Module, make sure the module is connected first by looking for a blue light on the front. When your Sync Module isn't showing blue, or displays a red light, reset it by unplugging the power cord from its back for approximately 10 seconds, then plug it back in and waiting for the blue light to come back on (denoting a connection).

Otherwise, press and hold the small reset button (this may require a tool or a paperclip) for five seconds until the light in front flashes red. Wait for green and blue lights to appear, after which point you can re-add the Sync Module to your network using the Blink app.

If the Sync Module is connected or your camera doesn't use one, double-check your router or modem to see if your Wi-Fi connection is the problem. If it is, you may need to reset it. If both the module and camera appear to be online, try positioning the camera closer to the module for a stronger connection.

Reset the camera by removing the batteries (cordless), or unplugging its power cable (wired) for five seconds, then put everything back. Wait for 30 seconds, then try using the camera again. If none of that fixes your connection issues, you may need to reach out to Blink support.