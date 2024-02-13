Your Ring Camera Subscription Is Getting More Expensive: Here's What To Know
Ring has a bad surprise for smart home enthusiasts invested in its home security camera kit, one that kicks off in the second quarter of 2024. The company has announced a price hike for the Ring Protect Basic subscription plan, and it applies to the monthly as well as annual tiers of the service.
Ring Protect Basic subscription used to cost $3.99 per month, but starting March 11, it will be bumped up to $4.99 on a monthly renewal basis. For folks who are into paying the full annual fee in one go, they will now have to part ways with $49.99, instead of the older ask of $39.99 per month.
In case your subscription plan is due for renewal before March 11, you will be charged the lower existing fee. But all renewals slated for, or after March 11, will be at the hiked rates.
Notably, the price surge has only been put in place for the Ring Protect Basic plan only, while the costlier tiers that support more cameras maintain the same asking price as 2023.
What other options are available?
Right now, Ring offers a total of three subscription plans — Basic, Plus, and Pro. The Basic plan only allows video capture from one device and offers features such as 180-day video history, person alerts, notifications, alarm notifications, and the ability to download up to 50 videos in one batch.
Next in the hierarchy is the Plus subscription, which adds benefits such as support for multiple devices in the same location without any hardware limits and an extended product warranty. This one costs $10 per month, or $100 each year
And finally, we have the Pro subscription, which starts at $20 every month. It provides a long list of exclusive features such as cellular alarm backup, round-the-clock professional monitoring, and a backup internet facility, as well. The price hike is not surprising. Over the past few months, Google's Nest and Arlo have also blessed their customers with a fatter home security bill.
On a positive note, Amazon recently announced that it will discontinue the "Request for Assistance" feature in its Neighbors app. This feature has previously enabled law enforcement and safety agencies to solicit Ring camera footage from communities to aid in their investigations.