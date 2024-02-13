Your Ring Camera Subscription Is Getting More Expensive: Here's What To Know

Ring has a bad surprise for smart home enthusiasts invested in its home security camera kit, one that kicks off in the second quarter of 2024. The company has announced a price hike for the Ring Protect Basic subscription plan, and it applies to the monthly as well as annual tiers of the service.

Ring Protect Basic subscription used to cost $3.99 per month, but starting March 11, it will be bumped up to $4.99 on a monthly renewal basis. For folks who are into paying the full annual fee in one go, they will now have to part ways with $49.99, instead of the older ask of $39.99 per month.

In case your subscription plan is due for renewal before March 11, you will be charged the lower existing fee. But all renewals slated for, or after March 11, will be at the hiked rates.

Notably, the price surge has only been put in place for the Ring Protect Basic plan only, while the costlier tiers that support more cameras maintain the same asking price as 2023.