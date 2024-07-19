Creative Uses For Smart Plugs Around The House

Just like many other homes, you probably have multiple appliances in your house: the washing machine and dryer in the laundry room; oven, microwave, and fridge in the kitchen; and TV and fans in the living room, among other things. Yes, they all make your life a little easier; however, they can be a hassle to keep tabs on, especially if they don't come with smart functionalities. You have to stop what you're doing just to check if the washing machine cycle is done or to see whether the dinner you're baking in the oven is ready.

This is where smart plugs, specifically those with an energy monitoring feature, come in handy. When connected to your appliance of choice, the smart plug can monitor the power draw of that device. More draw means it's still operating, but once that power draw drops, it can be an indication that the machine is done.

You can use this functionality to keep an eye on your washing machine, dryer, oven, dishwasher, and even something like a 3D printer (if you're the crafty type). Every time they're finished with their operation, the smart plug sends you a notification. You can also have it trigger another smart plug connected to an alarm or light. You might also want your smart plug to notify you when power is completely cut off to essential appliances like your fridge. Getting an alert gives you enough time to move your perishables somewhere cooler.