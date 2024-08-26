The Next Generation Of Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Are Brighter And Smarter Than Ever
This content was paid for by Govee and written by SlashGear.
With its second generation of Permanent Outdoor Lights, Govee continues to revolutionize the smart living experience with its innovative, reliable, and incredibly simple-to-use lighting solutions. Whether you're looking to create a more festive atmosphere for your next neighborhood barbeque, enhance your gaming setup, or decorate your home for the holiday season, Govee offers state-of-the-art lights that are smart, bright — and, perhaps most important of all — fun.
Even better, Govee offers products in different price ranges to best suit your particular needs and budget. Whether you opt for the incredibly durable Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2, premium Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, or Govee Outdoor Strip Light Pro, you can introduce a personalized and engaging lighting experience to your home without having to compromise quality by spending less.
With its first generation of outdoor smart lights, Govee has already built a solid reputation for credibility and trustworthiness. It's been endorsed by leading media outlets, retailers such as Costco, Best Buy, and Sam's Club, and involved in a reputed IP project for the film "Dune," proving itself to be a leader in the industry by becoming the market's best-selling permanent outdoor lighting solution. Govee has already earned over $100 million in sales and captured 90% of the market share since introducing its Permanent Outdoor Lights just two years ago.
The advancements offered by its second generation of lights will only boost that reputation further by offering consumers outdoor smart lights that install easily, seamlessly integrate with smart home setups, and offer more preset scene modes than ever, while also employing AI for the most customizable lighting control to date. With Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2, Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, and the Govee Outdoor Strip Light Pro, you can add both flair and practical lighting to your home exactly as you see fit.
Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2
Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 build on the already-impressive features of its previous-generation product, all while keeping this new and improved successor at the same price as before. Upgrades to the outdoor lights include superior brightness, an additional white light bead, enhanced reliability, and Matter compatibility that allows for easier and more convenient smart home integration. In addition to the Govee Home app, you can also use voice controls with Google or Alexa to easily adjust your setup. Plus, you can choose from over 100 preset lighting scenes that can match daily needs as well as a wide range of moods, holidays, and other festive occasions.
The integration of artificial intelligence also makes control of your lights easier than ever. With just a single command, you can effortlessly direct the AI to create a personalized ambiance. Alternatively, you can choose to sync the lights with your music, transforming your home or patio into an interactive dance floor. Or, you can opt to use Govee's innovative DreamView feature to create a seamless, immersive atmosphere that reacts in real-time to content — including music, movies, or gaming — employing smart algorithms that provide light mapping effects to enhance or complement the mood, emotion, and content of your media.
With the addition of white light beads, Govee's Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 can also provide functional bright light for daily use and security in addition to its fun, multicolored setups. Capable of up to 40 lumens, you can display the colors of the RGBW lights in near-countless arrangements. Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 are the perfect lighting solution if you're looking for something that's durable, versatile, and easy to use while also remaining budget-friendly — the lights are priced in the $150 to $300 range.
Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro
If you're looking for a premium lighting solution that offers even more customization to perfectly fit the size and shape of your home, look no further than Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro. Launched last year, the innovative lights offer the industry's first-ever cuttable design, allowing you to select the exact length of smart lights you need.
On top of that, Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro are brighter than ever, providing up to 50 lumens. They're also highly versatile when it comes to color and color temperature. In addition to multicolored RGB lights, you also have both white and warm lights to use for both practical daily applications as well as fun, comprehensive scenes. Capable of 4,000K color temperature, you can also mimic daylight when you want a bright, energetic atmosphere inside or outside your home. Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro are also highly reliable and industrial-level, rated for insulation contact for top-notch performance.
Govee Outdoor Strip Light Pro
Whether you're looking for more affordable lights to complement these higher-end options or looking to keep your lighting budget to a minimum, the Govee Outdoor Strip Light Pro offers a solution that is reasonably priced while still supplying the high quality and smart functionality Govee has built its reputation on. Priced under $150, the Govee Outdoor Strip Light Pro also makes for an excellent introduction to smart outdoor lighting for first-time users looking to dip their toes in before committing to higher-end premium products.
The Govee Outdoor Strip Light Pro is less suited for extreme weather conditions but will provide stylish and affordable outdoor lighting for anyone living in moderate climates. While it's not as bright as Govee's Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 or Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, it can still provide up to 25 lumens of RGB light that can produce great holiday scenes, among other multicolor arrangements. It incorporates segmented control and is suitable for house eaves under 100 feet.
Govee's durable lights offer year-round reliability
The year-round durability of Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 and Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro means that you don't just have to worry about them withstanding the elements but also that you won't have to burden yourself with putting them up and taking them down each holiday season. Simply set them up once using clips and 3M adhesive, and then enjoy their versatile, customizable lighting patterns throughout the year for any and all occasions.
The lights operate efficiently between -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, so you won't have to worry about taking them down during brutally cold winters or the hottest dog days of summer. Built with UV-resistant material, the lights will also resist fading and damage from prolonged exposure to the sun. The lights are waterproof and rated IP67, which means they can withstand heavy downpours and other extreme weather conditions. Plus, Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 have an incredibly long lifespan of 50,000 hours — once you set them up, it will be a long, long time before you ever have to take them down.
Whatever your budget, Govee has the right lighting solution for you with its Permanent Outdoor Lights 2, Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, and Outdoor Strip Light Pro. Equip your home with these lights today so you'll be ready for the upcoming holiday season — or any other occasion or home setup you'd like to quickly — and easily — accentuate.