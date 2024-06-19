Govee Outdoor Lights: One Click Lightshow For Every Occasion

Sponsored Content.

By adding smart outdoor lights to your home, you can bring some colorful ambience for relaxing nights, parties, or weekend barbecues. If you're ready to create a simple, cohesive smart outdoor lighting system, the brand Govee more than likely has what you're looking for. The company's innovative outdoor lighting products are designed to work together courtesy of the Govee Home app – rather than as standalone units – making it easy to create a convenient smart outdoor lighting system with multiple products. Powered by interconnected smart devices, such as security cameras and motion sensors, smart lights can improve security too.

Right now, Govee has a variety of smart, bright, colorful, and simple outdoor light offerings, including Outdoor Wall Lights, Triad Flood Lights, String Lights 2, and Permanent Outdoor Lights PRO – each of which have been sent to me by Govee to test for this article. Each light has its own specific intended installation location, use, and features.

And as I learned in testing the lot, the whole collection is very simple to set up and operate. I also found that these lights aren't just meant for one season or another – they're ready to roll for all sorts of events.