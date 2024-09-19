10 Things You Need To Know Before Adding A Smart Lock To Your Home

It used to be that to get into your home, you needed a key. If you lost that key, you either had to call a locksmith (or maybe your landlord) or break into your own home. If you happened to be 10-year-old me, you also had to carry said key on a 12-inch wood-post "keychain" so you wouldn't forget it a second or third time. Thankfully, there is a modern solution to the age-old problem of misplacing your house key: an electronic smart lock.

A smart lock eliminates the need for a physical key and offers multiple ways to lock and unlock your door. Most smart locks have an app function, a fingerprint scanner, and the option to set a code for each member of the family (or your neighbor) for easy access.

From Alexa-compatible smart locks that secure your door with a command to home automation systems that mean you don't have to lift a finger to ensure your home is secure at night, there's a smart lock solution for just about every scenario. Some smart locks have even gone viral on social media for their ease of use and security features. That said, there are some things to know before you add a smart lock system to your shopping cart.

