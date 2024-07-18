Viral On TikTok: Is This Smart Lock Door Handle As Good As They Say?

There are three ways you can unlock the Ironzon F190. The first way is to use the fingerprint. All you need to do is to tap your registered finger on the sensor, and you're good to go. It works pretty fast and is usually accurate, reading my fingerprint in less than a second or two. It also has a status light that shows me if the fingerprint reading was successful or not.

If the fingerprint reader isn't working well, or if you want to let someone in and they haven't registered their finger yet, you could also give them a code. Just touch the surface and the digits would light up, you can then enter your code and the door would unlock if its correct. If you mistyped the code, the indicator light turns red.

Jowi Morales / SlashGear

Finally, if your fingerprint and code refuse to work, you could unlock it with a physical key. There are two keys included in the package, and you can have it recopied by a locksmith. However, it doesn't use the usual key from Yale, so you'll need to find someone who has blanks that match the included keys.

Jowi Morales / SlashGear

The door lever also has a single USB-C port on the outside, allowing you to power it if it runs out of battery. It's not a problem on the outside, though, as the inner lever is physically connected to the latch bolt and will open whether it has power or not.