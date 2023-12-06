Tiny Home Security Tech: Protecting Your Compact Dwelling From Unwanted Visitors

Tiny homes are currently the most interesting development in residential architecture by far. Developed as a response to both homelessness and home prices, a tiny home can be your main residence, a summer cottage, or a second separate residence on your main home's property. Some tiny homes are so small they can be towed away. In fact, some are mounted on wheels to make it easy to change locations. This produces a huge security risk for such a small structure: Not only can a tiny home be broken into and robbed, like any other house, but it can also be stolen outright.

So what steps can a tiny homeowner take to ensure their lilliputian lair will be there when they return to it? We looked up some of the most effective ways to secure your tiny home, but before we delve into the list, remember that anything that works for a full-size house will work for its wee small cousin. Do all the stuff you would for a regular home:

Don't go cheap on locks. Use quality hardware, whether you use a keyed or a keyless entrance.

Install cameras (with "you are being filmed" signs, a proven deterrent), alarms, motion sensors, lights, and any other security devices within your budget. Cloud-based recording is something tiny homeowners should look into because even if your home is stolen, the footage will be available.

If you have neighbors (and they like you well enough), tell them when you will be away. Offer to watch their house when they go away as a reminder of the benefits of being neighborly.

With those tried-and-true tactics mentioned, let's proceed to specific steps for keeping your tiny home where you put it.