10 Space Saving Gadgets For Tiny Homes And Small Apartments
Whether by necessity or choice, the trend towards downsizing living spaces has become more and more common. As real estate prices soar and urbanization continues to surge, the demand for innovative solutions to make the most of every square inch has never been higher. Thankfully, in the modern landscape of technology, countless space-saving solutions are available to help you clean up and organize your living space. In the intricate dance between necessity and choice, the trend towards downsizing continues to weave its way into the fabric of contemporary living.
Space saving for you could mean replacing a larger appliance with a smaller version or consolidating multiple items with one universal item. Whichever way you prefer, many gadgets can help you make your tiny home or small apartment just a little bit bigger. The modern tech landscape doesn't just offer tools; it presents a myriad of solutions to make your tiny home feel a little more expansive.
Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe
If you own an iPhone, there's a greater than 50% chance that you also own an Apple Watch. Going even further, you might own some AirPods too. The problem with having all three devices is that all three of them have to charge, and if they all have to charge at the same time, you're nearly guaranteed to have some mess of cords and MagSafe pucks present. The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe stands in as a compact solution to this issue by mashing a charger for an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods into one super-efficient cube.
For smaller homes and apartments, where every inch counts, the Anker 3-in-1 Cube is a great piece of space-saving technology. Aside from taking up less space than separate chargers for each device, it also is much more visually appealing than three sets of loose cords. Its modular design allows you to adapt it to your space, whether you place it on a bedside table, a desk, or any other surface you can think of. The cube's magnetic charging surface ensures your devices stay securely in place while powering up, adding an extra layer of convenience to your daily routine.
Even beyond the confines of a small living space, Anker's cube can be a great gadget for saving space. If you find yourself going out for any length of time that might require you to keep chargers on hand, the 3-in-1 cube can replace a mess of charging cables with a single cube, cord, and charging brick.
Kindle Paperwhite
Having a large collection of books can be very nice, and for those who read a lot, it can definitely be a challenge to give up reading physical copies of books. However, a collection of books already takes up a lot of space at the best of times. In a spatially challenged house or apartment, a large book collection could end up occupying space that might be better spent on other things. Thankfully, a large physical selection of books can be one of the easiest things to save space on.
For those who aren't too fond of e-readers, the best point of entry is the Kindle Paperwhite. It's a great size, feels incredible in your hand, and its screen doesn't look as harsh as other options. With a Kindle Paperwhite and a microSD card, you can maintain a collection of hundreds upon hundreds of books, all within the space of a picture frame.
One of the Kindle Paperwhite's standout features is its e-ink display, which mimics the appearance of actual paper and reduces eye strain, allowing for prolonged reading sessions without the drawbacks commonly associated with traditional screens. Its adjustable backlight ensures comfortable reading in any lighting conditions, making it an ideal companion for both daytime and nighttime reading in the confined quarters of small apartments.
XGIMI Horizon Ultra
TVs seem to get bigger and bigger as time goes by, and although a 72-inch OLED TV can be a very nice luxury, it's also enormous. Even putting aside the logistics of having the physical space for a large TV, there's also the potential issue of cable management. Thankfully, if you have the money and the will, you can completely sidestep this issue with the use of a projector.
Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the XGIMI Horizon Ultra boasts advanced image processing, vivid colors, and a high level of brightness, ensuring that your favorite movies, TV shows, or gaming sessions come to life in stunning detail. The device's built-in Harman Kardon speakers further elevate the audio-visual experience, eliminating the need for additional sound systems that can encroach on valuable living space.
While an expensive option at $1,699, the XGIMI Horizon Ultra is perhaps one of the best projectors you can get your hands on for replacing a television. One of the Horizon Ultra's standout features is its automatic keystone correction and focus adjustment, which means you can set it up on any surface, even in the tightest corners, without compromising image quality. This adaptability is a game-changer for those living in spaces where they might not always have the same projection space set up.
Polk Audio Magnifi Mini AX
If you do have a TV in your space or aren't content to use the built-in speakers of the XGIMI Horizon Ultra, the best and most compact option you will have for audio is the Polk Audio Magnifi Mini AX. It's easy to find yourself calling a gimmick-oriented version of a gadget the "best 'x' version" of a certain product, but that's not the case with the Polk Audio Magnifi Mini AX. Not only is it one of the best compact soundbars, but it is also one of the best soundbars available at all.
The Magnifi Mini AX doesn't just excel in audio quality; it's also a champion of simplicity. With a wireless subwoofer and a hassle-free setup process, this audio system eliminates the need for multiple devices and cables, streamlining your entertainment hub in a world where clutter is the enemy of small living spaces. And that all does come packaged in with great audio quality.
One of the most prominent features of the Magnifi Mini AX is its VoiceAdjust technology. If you've ever felt tired of having to turn your TV up and down to hear what characters in a movie or show are saying without also promptly having your eardrums blown out, this technology aims to help you. The feature in question aims to recognize dialogue and raise the volume of voices without touching any other audio playing.
For those living in apartments or cozy homes, where space is at a premium, the Polk Audio Magnifi Mini AX offers a variety of benefits. Its compact form factor ensures that you can enjoy high-quality audio without sacrificing valuable floor space. The wireless subwoofer further enhances flexibility, allowing you to place it discreetly while still enjoying deep, resonant bass.
Amazon Echo Show 5
Smart speakers are becoming more and more popular as time goes by, so when asking which one is best for your small living space, the best solution may just be the most versatile one. The Amazon Echo Show 5 packs all of the usual capabilities of an Amazon smart speaker, but it comes together with a screen in a package no bigger than your average alarm clock. Which, unsurprisingly, makes it a great smart replacement for an alarm clock.
But the Echo Show 5 isn't solely an alarm clock replacement. Far beyond a mere smart speaker, the Echo Show 5 can serve as a compact command center for overseeing smart home functions while occupying minimal space. Whether you're checking the weather, setting reminders, or managing your smart home devices, this speaker's versatility makes it a great candidate to potentially be the only smart speaker your living space needs.
At the core of the Echo Show 5's appeal is its compact 5.5-inch display, which delivers a visual dimension to the Alexa voice assistant. The video display allows for a departure from the standard smart speaker in terms of capability. With the attached screen, you can take video calls, place video calls to your Echo while away from home, or watch step-by-step recipes while cooking.
The Echo Show 5's sleek and unassuming design effortlessly blends into any room. Its small footprint makes it an ideal addition to bedside tables, kitchen counters, or even cramped home offices, demonstrating that smart living doesn't require sacrificing valuable space.
Positive Grid Spark Mini
Something as simple as playing an instrument can take up a ton of space. Something like a keyboard or, worse yet, a drum kit can take up an inordinate amount of space, and that only becomes worse in a small living space. For those who play guitar, the guitar itself isn't the issue. With an electric guitar, the issue is going to be the amp. With the Positive Grid Spark Mini, that issue can be greatly mitigated.
This diminutive amplifier packs a punch with a plethora of features that cater to musicians living in apartments or small homes where a colossal amplifier setup might be impractical. From its compact size to advanced sound modeling capabilities, the Spark Mini is a great option for guitar players in tight living spaces.
Despite its small footprint, this amplifier boasts a range of amp models, effects, and tones that rival larger, more cumbersome setups. Musicians living in small spaces often face the challenge of disrupting neighbors or family members with loud practice sessions. But the Spark Mini's headphone output allows for silent, immersive practice, ensuring that your music can be a personal endeavor even in shared living spaces.
In addition to its tonal capabilities, the Spark Mini leverages smart technology to enhance the learning experience. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can sync the amplifier with your mobile device, opening up a world of possibilities for learning, jamming along to your favorite tracks, or even participating in virtual lessons. This integration of technology and musicality makes the Spark Mini not just a practice tool but a holistic solution for musicians seeking to maximize their creativity within a confined living environment.
Orfeld H01 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
If you live in a home with a large amount of carpeted flooring, you're going to need a vacuum cleaner. While the mention of a vacuum might bring to mind the image of cumbersome standing vacuum cleaners for you, a vacuum cleaner doesn't have to be that way. The Orfeld H01 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can be the exact solution for your living space, and it's more than suited for a small apartment or tiny home.
In the pursuit of a tidy home, traditional vacuum cleaners can be cumbersome and space-consuming, making the H01 a breath of fresh air for those seeking an efficient yet space-saving solution. Its cordless design eliminates the hassle of dealing with tangled cords and limited reach, providing the freedom to move seamlessly from room to room.
The H01's compact size does not compromise its suction power either, as it delivers robust performance, efficiently picking up dirt, dust, and debris on both hard floors and carpets. Its versatility extends to various attachments, making it a dynamic tool for tackling different surfaces and cleaning scenarios within the confines of a small living space.
One of the standout features of the Orfeld H01 is its modular design, which allows for easy transformation into a handheld vacuum. This adaptability is a game-changer for those seeking a comprehensive cleaning solution that addresses both floor and above-floor surfaces. From vacuuming floors to reaching high shelves or cleaning upholstery, the H01 effortlessly transitions to meet a variety of cleaning needs. One of the few negatives to be brought up with the Orfeld H01 is its lackluster battery life. However, in a small living space, that may not prove to be too much of an issue.
Nintendo Switch OLED
Without television or the previously mentioned XGIMI Horizon Ultra, there still remain options for gaming in a small living space. The Nintendo Switch, since its inception, has redefined the gaming landscape with its innovative design that seamlessly transitions between handheld and TV modes. However, for those who won't be playing on a TV all that frequently, the best option Nintendo offers is the Nintendo Switch OLED.
For individuals navigating the challenges of small living spaces, the Switch OLED provides an outlet into the world of gaming without the need for an elaborate setup. Its handheld mode allows for gaming sessions on the go or while lounging in a smaller living space. What makes the Switch OLED a better option than the standard or mini model is, as the name might lead you to figure out, the OLED display.
While a built-in OLED display wouldn't mean much to gamers who primarily play with their Switch hooked up to a TV, an OLED display can mean the world if you only play with the console in handheld mode. Beyond the better visual element, the OLED screen is also larger than the screen on other models.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
A tiny home or small apartment means you are likely to have small rooms or possibly just one room that contains all of your necessities. Where a lack of space can really hurt is the kitchen. A lack of kitchen countertop space can make you unable to have your preferred selection of appliances, but there is one you can easily cut down on space: the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker.
For having a small amount of space to stick a coffee maker into, the Keurig K-Mini is a game-changer. Its sleek design and petite footprint make it an ideal companion for apartment dwellers, students in cramped dorm rooms, or anyone who craves the comfort of a coffee ritual without sacrificing valuable kitchen real estate. The space-saving design doesn't compromise on functionality. The K-Mini brews coffee quickly, with a minimal wait time, ensuring that your caffeine fix is just moments away. Its travel mug-friendly size and removable drip tray add an extra layer of convenience, accommodating various cup sizes while simplifying the cleanup process.
Of course, all of the spatial benefits of the K-Mini come alongside the usual benefits of owning any Keurig coffee maker. With a Keurig, individual taste preferences can be catered to with a variety of pod options, ranging from different coffee blends to teas and hot chocolates. This versatility allows users to tailor their beverage choices without cluttering their kitchen with an array of appliances.
The Keurig K-Mini is a beacon of efficiency. Its compact size doesn't just save space, but it also saves time. The aroma of a freshly brewed cup of coffee can now permeate even the smallest of kitchens, bringing a touch of comfort to daily life in record time.
Mac mini
If you have a computer setup that involves a desktop for nearly any purpose, you'll almost definitely be subject to the spatial restrictions of a small space, making an optimal desk setup challenging. However, if you're working off a slightly older machine and don't have any qualms about switching to macOS if you usually run Windows or Linux, then there may just be a perfect space saver for you.
Apple's Mac mini M2 is one of the absolute best mini PCs on the market, in addition to being the cheapest computer offered by Apple. The Mac mini M2 starts at $600, and that starter model is absolutely worth it. For users that do no more than use their web browser or the occasional specialty application, the base Mac mini's 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD is more than enough. For users with more to spend and more need out of a machine, the upgraded Mac mini lineup with the M2 Pro chip can be an excellent machine for users with heavier creative needs. The only thing that you'll really need to turn away from the Mac mini for is looking to replace a gaming machine.
What's even better about all of this is the Mac mini's size. As the name says, it's miniature. The Mac mini's diminutive size and huge punch in power allow it to be a great machine that takes up next to no space in any given setup. For users in need of a compact, efficient PC in a small living space, the Mac mini is one of the best options available.