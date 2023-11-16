10 Space Saving Gadgets For Tiny Homes And Small Apartments

If you own an iPhone, there's a greater than 50% chance that you also own an Apple Watch. Going even further, you might own some AirPods too. The problem with having all three devices is that all three of them have to charge, and if they all have to charge at the same time, you're nearly guaranteed to have some mess of cords and MagSafe pucks present. The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe stands in as a compact solution to this issue by mashing a charger for an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods into one super-efficient cube.

For smaller homes and apartments, where every inch counts, the Anker 3-in-1 Cube is a great piece of space-saving technology. Aside from taking up less space than separate chargers for each device, it also is much more visually appealing than three sets of loose cords. Its modular design allows you to adapt it to your space, whether you place it on a bedside table, a desk, or any other surface you can think of. The cube's magnetic charging surface ensures your devices stay securely in place while powering up, adding an extra layer of convenience to your daily routine.

Even beyond the confines of a small living space, Anker's cube can be a great gadget for saving space. If you find yourself going out for any length of time that might require you to keep chargers on hand, the 3-in-1 cube can replace a mess of charging cables with a single cube, cord, and charging brick.