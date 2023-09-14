8 Of The Best Mini PCs On The Market Right Now, Ranked

One of the great technological feats of humanity is the ever-shrinking size of powerful computers. It's a common enough anecdote that the smartphone in your pocket has more raw power than the computer that helped us put men on the moon. Still, a more contemporary example to grasp is that a desktop computer the size of a mass-market paperback or two is more powerful than almost any given consumer computer from 15 years ago and for a much cheaper price in many instances.

Mini PCs are, exactly as the name implies, miniature desktop computers. The market is flooded with an abundance of mini PCs, and there are many different use cases for having a mini PC. Some may prefer a mini PC to a laptop if they have multiple workstations where it may just be easier to transport a smaller desktop, and others may find their price appealing and not have a need for a more powerful rig. And that's not even to say that there's no such thing as a ludicrously powerful mini PC, because many do exist. Some can even hold their own, if not do better, against laptops and full-sized desktops of comparable prices.

In searching for the best mini PCs currently on the market, there are a good few that stand out as the top of the field with regards to power, price, and reliability. When looking for your own personal best in the field, it's important to consider your specific needs from a system, as what's best for you won't necessarily be best for everyone. Between the following eight mini PCs, it's also important to consider the operating system, as well as your needs before deciding on which one to purchase.