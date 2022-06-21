Lenovo's Latest ThinkStation Is A Diminutive Workhorse

Lenovo has just unveiled the next entry in its ThinkStation line of computers, and this time around, it's a really interesting PC — a small form-factor workstation. Made to serve professionals from all kinds of fields ranging from design to data analysis and machine learning, the Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra puts a beefy, powerful PC inside a very small case that you can always take with you if you tend to work away from home. Lenovo teamed up with industry giants to make the new ThinkStation, ensuring that you get all the latest components — and the workstation can be configured to become even more powerful than the base model.

As Lenovo notes in its announcement of the new PC, the P360 Ultra belongs in its own class due to its unusually small size. The chassis is less than 4L in total volume and its measurements are truly minuscule — 3.4 inches in width, 8.7 in depth, and 7.9 in height. It weighs just under four pounds. All of that put together means that the P360 Ultra is around half the size of the usual small form-factor desktop workstation, but despite cutting back on the size, the company didn't have to compromise where specifications are concerned.

Desktop workstations are usually made to be more powerful than your standard gaming PC. Lenovo advertises its latest release as a beast capable of running highly advanced software, such as CAD and BIM applications. It can also tackle computer-intensive tasks, ranging from virtual and mixed reality experiences to content creation and processing large datasets. Whether you're an architect, a 3D designer, or an engineer, you could most likely use the P360 Ultra in your line of work.