Geekom AS 6 Review: Desktop Power In A Pocket-Sized PC

Giant PC towers and portable laptops both have their strengths and weaknesses, but the Geekom AS 6 may be the perfect middle ground, as on paper this little desktop PC packs a shocking amount of computing power into a box not much larger than a single case fan from a typical full-size PC. The AS 6 is designed to go anywhere and fit into any space, no matter how limited the size of your home or office may be.

It's also important to note and consider the tradeoffs inherent in miniaturized devices. It's typical for such computers to suffer from overheating, throttled performance, difficult or impossible upgradeability, and disappointing graphical performance. With the AS 6, Geekom appears to have at the very least softened the rough edges of truly minuscule computers, and this little box has some interesting tricks up its sleeve.

Geekom provided us with a sample of the AS 6 for the sake of writing this review.