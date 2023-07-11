Intel To Stop Producing NUC Mini PCs

Computers have come a long way since their creation. Originally, computers were massive constructs that could fill an entire room, but these days powerful processors can be found in everything from full-blooded personal computers to the tiniest of smartphones. One such iteration of the home computer comes from Intel, and these mini-desktops are usually called NUC PCs. NUC is an acronym, and it stands for "Next Unit of Compute," which means that NUC PCs are much smaller than normal desktop computers.

However, it seems as if Intel is moving away from the production of NUC computers, as confirmed by Engadget, which speculates that the shift from NUCs results from a computer market where demand is sinking. Competition from other mini-desktops has essentially pushed Intel out of the market. This doesn't mean anything different for the rest of Intel, just that it's refocusing its efforts on making computer processing chips and not the production of Intel-branded mini-computers.

[Featured image by Namenloser Hobbyhistoriker via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]