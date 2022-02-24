Intel NUC 12 Extreme "Dragon Canyon" Punches Above Its Footprint

Bigger doesn't always mean better. At least, that seems to be the idea behind Intel's latest small-form-factor (SFF) NUC. Despite its size, the newly announced Intel NUC 12 Extreme promises "monster performance" in an extremely small package.

Like its other NUCs, the new system is essentially an SFF PC that Intel has overfilled with power. The NUC 12 Extreme comes with a 12th Generation i9-12900 processor capable of up to 5.1Ghz with turbo — it offers eight performance cores, eight efficient cores, and 24 threads. This means you'll be able to power through just about anything you throw at the system.

It's this power that really makes the NUC 12 Extreme stand out. Despite being a small system, the model is capable of standing up to much bigger rigs due to the performance of its 12th Gen Intel processor. The integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770 also means you can start playing some games and graphics-intensive programs without having to worry about installing a discreet graphics card.