XGIMI Horizon Ultra Review: First Long-Throw 4K Dolby Vision Projector Is Surprisingly Solid

Designed to meet the exacting standards of Dolby Vision, the Horizon Ultra is packed with other features that will make your home theatre experience amazing. It has a native resolution of 4K (3840x2160) and can project an image of 40 to 200 inches, measured on the diagonal.

It can be mounted at the front or the rear of the room and on the ceiling too. Along with Dolby Vision, it supports HDR10 and HLG, has Dolby Audio and DTS support, Motion Compensation (MEMC), and 60Hz playback, and also supports 24fps or 30fps if the content requires it. The projector has 2,300 lumens of brightness, equivalent to over 670 nits, the brightness unit often used for TV panels.

Joe Rice-Jones/SlashGear

It uses LED and laser light sources to create the wide gamut needed for Dolby Vision. Most projectors use one or the other; we'll discuss this in more detail later. What it means in practice is 95.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut, the favorite of Apple devices. It also covers 99.9% of the BT709 color space, with every unit being calibrated to within 1 deviation away from Delta-E.

That means little to no color shift from how your watching content was created to look. It would be a technical feat to get that conformity on an LED display, and here it is, on a projector. Input-wise, it has two HDMI 2.0 ports, one with eARC, two USB-A, RJ45 Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Optical output for audio is included, and it uses Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for the most stable wireless connectivity. It also has two 12W Harman-Kardon speakers, which put out an impressive amount of sound.