Android TV's Live Tab: What It Is And How To Use It

The Live tab doesn't require any particularly special instructions to use. On the main menu of your Android TV device, just scroll up to the tabs at the top and navigate over to the Live tab to see the channel guide. You can scroll through the full list of channels and press the confirm button on your remote on any of them to instantly tune in. The only thing you need to keep in mind is that if you want to watch something from a different free streaming app like Pluto TV, you will need to install that particular app on your Android TV. Once the app is installed, though, its channel lineup will be automatically added to your Live tab guide.

The overall catalog is quite big, so if there's something you want to keep track of, just add the channel as one of your favorites.

Switch to the Live tab on your Android TV menu. Find the channel you want in the guide list. Click on the channel's name next to its current schedule to set it as a favorite. The channel you set as a favorite will be denoted with a star.

You can access your favorite channels at any time via the favorites button on the left sidebar. If you ever want to remove a favorite, just click its name in the guide again.