SwitchBot Lock Pro Review: An Affordable, Easy, Renter-Friendly Smart Lock

If you're looking for an affordable and easy way to make your front door smart, the SwitchBot Lock Pro might be just the solution. The SwitchBot Lock Pro is the upgraded version of the original Lock, this time coming with a slightly higher price tag, longer battery life, a stronger motor, and a new retrofit installation method that's more renter-friendly.

One of the only downsides to the Lock Pro is that it requires extra accessories, like the Keypad Touch or Matter-enabled Hub Mini, to reach its full potential. That said, the Lock Pro's positive features appear to easily outweigh the annoyance of needing to purchase or bundle an extra accessory.

SwitchBot sent us a Lock Pro to review and test whether this piece of hardware can meet its potential and be a good recommendation for renters — or for anyone who likes the idea of a no-fuss smart lock with easy installation.