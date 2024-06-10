5 Alexa Compatible Smart Door Locks You Can Buy
If you're looking to upgrade your home's security, a smart lock is a great investment that offers multiple unlocking methods, even notifying your smartphone whenever someone enters your house. Plus, when paired with a video doorbell like the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, you can easily grant access for deliveries or friends while you're away.
The many reasons to buy a smart lock apply indoors as well as outdoors thanks to a range of Alexa-enabled devices. This provides the comfort to monitor your door from any room in the house where you have Alexa plugged in. As well as their convenience, smart locks also offer extra protection against losing your keys. Many smart locks provide three or more access methods, whether it be a digital keypad, fingerprint reader, or a mobile app. They also feature an alarm system for attempted break-ins.
In many cases, smart locks are easier to install than you may think, and there are options to suit all budgets. If you don't fully trust technology, many smart locks also feature a physical key lock as a backup method. With integrations featuring Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Home, smart locks are becoming smarter by the day. Let's look at the best smart Alexa-compatible smart locks to keep your home safe and secure 24/7.
Schlage Encode
The Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt regularly retails for $299 and it's at the top of our list of smart locks, offering an impressive range of wireless features for easy hands-free control. One of its standout features is built-in Wi-Fi, so you don't have to purchase a separate Wi-Fi connector (as required in some other models).
All of Schlage's smart locks are compatible with Amazon Alexa, and there are many ways you can use the voice assistant to check or change the status of your door. You can ask Alexa a question, such as "Alexa, is the side door locked?", or lock any door instantly with the simple voice command. Alexa will also notify you of when the battery is running low, and it can order new batteries automatically using Amazon's Dash Replenishment service—one of the many hidden features of your Amazon Echo device.
The Schlage Encode smart lock is available in multiple colors and styles, including satin nickel and aged bronze, so you can pick a style that matches your home. The company promises an easy installation thanks to its Snap 'n Stay technology, plus there are built-in security features to detect lock misuse. For remote access, you can use either the Amazon Key service or the Schlage Home app, which also allows you to set up to 100 access codes.
August Smart Lock + Connect
Next on the list is the August Smart Lock + Connect, which offers a range of security features at an affordable price. The Smart Lock + Connect works with a wide variety of single cylinder locks (you can check your lock's compatibility online) and it works effortlessly with Amazon Alexa.
While the color selection is fairly limited, the August Smart Lock + Connect is one of the cheapest options on our list, which you can pick up for $200 from the manufacturer. You get all the same Alexa commands as the aforementioned Schlage Encode, plus an auto-locking feature for enhanced safety. By downloading the free August mobile app, you can also gain access to an activity feed and instantly see the status of your smart lock.
If you lose your keys, you can use either your phone or Apple Watch as a key, or you can generate a special access code for guests. Locking and unlocking your door is simple—simply tap the lock button inside the August app. With real-time notifications, you can also see when someone has entered or left the house.
Yale Assure Lock 2
Released in late 2022, the Yale Assure Lock 2 is a great deadbolt replacement which comes with two physical keys as a backup. The Assure Lock 2 provides compatibility with a great deal of platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home. Connecting to Alexa via SmartThings, an app developed by Samsung for smart devices automation, you can add your lock as a "Thing" to connect Alexa with the app.
The Assure Lock 2 offers many ways to lock and unlock your door, including keypad access, the Yale Access app, and an auto-locking feature. You can also share unlimited codes with friends or guests visiting for less hassle. Everything can be managed inside the Yale Access app, and you'll also receive notifications about people leaving and entering the house. The lock is IPX5-rated for adequate water-resistance and is Grade 2 certified by ANSI/BHMA (Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association).
In addition to the standard model, you can also purchase the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch and Plus models, which offer fingerprint unlocking and HomeKey functionality respectively. Many Amazon customers comment on the easy installation and modern design of the smart lock, however, there are some concerns about the battery life. The Yale Assure Lock 2 is available to customers in Canada and the US for a list price of $259.99 on Amazon.
Lockly Vision Elite
To combine two products into one, consider the Lockly Vision Elite. As well as offering an Alexa-enabled smart lock, the Lockly Vision Elite features a video doorbell, so you can keep your eye on unexpected visitors and deliveries. If that wasn't enough, the Vision Elite also supports solar charging, meaning you don't have to constantly swap batteries. Similar to the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch, the Lockly Vision Elite includes a fingerprint sensor which can remember up to 99 different prints. Besides the fingerprint scanner, you can unlock the smart lock by using an Alexa voice command, a physical key, or the mobile app.
The Lockly Vision Elite's night vision camera offers superior protection at night, even when you're out of the house. It also features onboard motion detection technology, which will trigger video recording whenever movement is detected near your door. Lockly offers a 5-year mechanical warranty, a 2-year electronics warranty plus life-long technical support. With its 2-in-1 functionality plus promised support, the Lockly Vision Elite is one of the pricier options on the list at $499.99, but remember you are getting the video doorbell as well.
Aqara Smart Lock U100
Our final smart lock pick is the Aqara Smart Lock U100—a perfect fit for busy families who need a more reliable door lock. The lock works with Amazon Alexa plus many other services, including Apple Home and Google Assistant. The Aqara Smart Lock U100 utilizes multiple unlocking methods for ease of use, including a fingerprint sensor capable of storing 50 unique prints. In addition to its auto-lock feature, you can also enable Do Not Disturb mode to mute unlocking sounds when family members arrive late home.
Thanks to its IP65 rating and BHMA Level 3 certification, you can rest assured the Aqara Smart Lock U100 can outlast any conditions. There's also a USB-C port for emergency charging, so there's no need to worry about the lock running out of juice. The Aqara Smart Lock U100 excels in battery life, with tests demonstrating the smart lock only losing 1% after a few weeks of usage. Unfortunately, the Aqara Smart Lock U100 does not come with onboard Wi-Fi, meaning you'll have to purchase the hub separately to use wireless features such as Alexa voice commands. That being said, the U100 Smart Lock is a solid choice with flexible options for busy households that you can pick up for less than $200.
Methodology
We've carefully selected a range of smart locks using the opinions from trusted publications such as CNET. In addition to considering expert opinions, we've analyzed Amazon customer reviews to pick out what customers liked the best, and what they thought required improvement.
As when buying all pieces of tech, there's not a single budget that's one-size-fits-all. We've selected both affordable and premium smart locks while ensuring the customer response has remained positive. As there are plenty of knock-off products floating around on Amazon, we've only focused on trusted manufacturers with a legitimate track record.