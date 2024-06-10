5 Alexa Compatible Smart Door Locks You Can Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking to upgrade your home's security, a smart lock is a great investment that offers multiple unlocking methods, even notifying your smartphone whenever someone enters your house. Plus, when paired with a video doorbell like the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, you can easily grant access for deliveries or friends while you're away.

The many reasons to buy a smart lock apply indoors as well as outdoors thanks to a range of Alexa-enabled devices. This provides the comfort to monitor your door from any room in the house where you have Alexa plugged in. As well as their convenience, smart locks also offer extra protection against losing your keys. Many smart locks provide three or more access methods, whether it be a digital keypad, fingerprint reader, or a mobile app. They also feature an alarm system for attempted break-ins.

In many cases, smart locks are easier to install than you may think, and there are options to suit all budgets. If you don't fully trust technology, many smart locks also feature a physical key lock as a backup method. With integrations featuring Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Home, smart locks are becoming smarter by the day. Let's look at the best smart Alexa-compatible smart locks to keep your home safe and secure 24/7.