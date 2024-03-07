Ring Battery Doorbell Pro Review: Front Door Home Security Done Well
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon's Ring brand has been a dominant force in DIY home security for years now, and even though its original product has not needed much in the way of updates, a new version is here that might just be perfect for some users. Most people know what Ring is and how the countless videos acquired from users have not only helped with security. These doorbell cameras have also aided in fighting crimes and have provided more than enough amusing video reels to keep us entertained, probably for a lifetime. The Shark Tank reject that was picked up by Amazon in 2018 has evolved into a brand with a wide range of products dedicated to home security and automation. And while the Ring doorbell, which was originally branded as Doorbot, and subsequent versions are meant to be permanently installed on your house, the new Ring Battery Doorbell Pro (which Amazon provided to us for this review) eliminates the need to hardwire anything.
The aforementioned videos alone should be proof enough of the value having a doorbell with two-way audio and video capabilities provides. Not only is it valuable to be able to screen visitors without unlocking the door to potentially unsavory characters, but the secondary benefit of solving crimes – even petty theft on or near your property – is equally compelling. Additionally, since Ring came on the market, it has been flooded with similar devices built by reputable companies, copycat imitators from overseas, and everything in between. We know pretty well how official products from Ring perform, so the question is, "How does the latest one stack up?"
Specifications and comparisons
All of Ring's doorbell products are fundamentally the same and operate with some standard functions. The primary highlight of this product is its power source, a battery. Power comes from a specific Ring lithium battery pack that can be removed and recharged via a micro USB cable. Connections are provided for connection to existing wiring for a doorbell transformer only, but it can be powered with a plug-in adapter or Ring Solar Charger. Specifications regarding voltage or amperage output are not published.
The camera takes head-to-toe imaging in 1536p HD+ with Color Night Vision and a field of view of 150x150 degrees and uses 3D motion detection. It also uses two-way audio with noise cancellation. Advanced Color Pre-Roll allows viewing up to six seconds of video from before an event triggering recording and the Ring Pro displays this in full color and HD. Connectivity is via Wi-Fi, and it can connect to either 2.4 or 5GHz bands for optimum performance – the Doorbell Plus only gets a 2.4GHz connection.
Ring has offered a battery-powered doorbell for a while already but this is the Pro version which offers more features and enhanced functionality. However, the lower-tier Ring Battery Doorbell Plus comes with fewer advanced features.
Installation and setup
Installing a Ring Doorbell is extraordinarily easy and should only take about five minutes, although connecting to your home's doorbell may take a few extra minutes. The whole unit can be installed directly on the wall or door framing but also comes with an angled mounting bracket allowing it to be installed tilted left or right about 15 degrees. An optional Corner Kit is also offered to aid in tricky installs that require more of an angle. I chose to use the included bracket to point the camera towards the center of my entry and towards the driveway where most traffic approaches, however, I did not connect to the house doorbell as it had already quit working and it seemed kind of pointless.
Once your installation looks good, the Ring app is required to get it up and running, and Ring has made that process easy and painless. The only thing required is the Wi-Fi password and everything else is directed by the app and only takes a few minutes. The rest of the process involves setting parameters for the motion settings, alerts, and connections to any other Ring products that may be used on the same account. To enjoy full functionality of the camera and app, a Ring Protect subscription plan is required, and new devices come with a 30-day trial. You will need to set this up if one does not already exist.
Settings and Features
One of the big advantages of getting the Pro over the Plus doorbell is its advanced motion settings. It comes with what Ring calls 3D Motion Detection. This allows you to set up a zone in which motion will trigger an alert using a top-down view, which appears as if it comes from something like the Google Maps satellite view, where you can customize a precise area for detection. For example, if you have a busy sidewalk in front of your house, you can exclude everywhere beyond your grass so that joggers won't trigger constant notifications, and it does this all through the lens mounted to the front of your home.
Digging into the menu reveals multiple mode settings for when you are home or away, linked device settings for cooperation with other Ring devices, alerts snooze, and smart responses. Smart responses work with your mode settings or can be used on demand when someone rings the doorbell. Smart responses have the doorbell using one of several canned messages to which someone can respond on the video recording. This could be useful for unwanted solicitors or to receive packages. Another tab on the doorbell menu that will be rather useful is the power settings, allowing for periodic checks on the amount of charge left on the battery.
Device performance
In exploring the menu and functions, one of the first things I noticed was just how sharp and vivid the HD picture was. Not only can people on the porch be seen with complete clarity, but zooming in to look across the street results in very little degradation of the overall picture. The sound in both directions is crisp and clear, with plenty of volume to be heard by those at the door. Before using this, I had a cheap unbranded Chinese-made doorbell that always aggravated me with how long it took to display the camera's live feed after I received a notification. I was pleasantly surprised to find minimal lag when using the Ring. This could be the 5GHz connection or it could be the result of a superior product, but I suspect it is a little of both. The app is also much more intuitive and functional.
Whenever motion triggers the Ring, it records video and includes up to six seconds before the triggering event. Videos are just as sharp and detailed as the live view, which is part of what has made them so invaluable as evidence. While the camera records video after any motion trigger, it also saves video anytime you view the live feed. Perhaps you hear something outside and use the app to investigate, only to witness something shocking — or extremely funny — and that will be saved, a useful function. Furthermore, the night vision displays everything clearly in extremely low light and eliminates any guessing games as to what you might be looking at on a video from the wee hours.
Ring app details
As an established tech manufacturer, Ring's software is mature and well-refined. The menus are intuitive and how it incorporates multiple devices is nearly seamless. The dashboard provides quick access to the essentials, including a few pertinent shortcuts and all cameras linked to the account. The home or away mode is easily switched from this screen and a few customizable shortcuts appear.
Once you select your camera, you get a near-instant image framed in a square vignette-style display. You can pinch and zoom, select buttons to hear and/or talk, or select additional functions displayed below. This includes Quick Replies, which pulls up a menu of choices such as, "Hi, We'll be right there," or my favorite, "Sorry, we're not interested. Have a great day." You can also opt for an automated message to be voiced if nobody responds to the doorbell for up to 20 seconds. Reviewing videos is also simple; a timeline of the day shows colored blocks of time when recording happened. The spaces in between continue displaying snapshots taken at optional intervals from three minutes to one hour. Previous days' videos are accessed through a calendar tab.
Other notable features include Neighbors, which connects you with other ring users in the area. A profile of your pets can be added. SOS allows you to contact emergency services from your app. The Ring app also offers other automation features, integrates with Alexa, and a few lesser-known functions.
Real-world performance
While the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro may sound good on paper, how it works in the real world is what matters. The picture and sound of the videos are great and the app is intuitive and easy to use. Notifications can be a sticking point for some, especially if you are home a lot as I am. I have two Ring devices on the front of my house, the Battery Doorbell Pro and the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, which I also reviewed. Both send notifications when walking from the driveway to the porch, and I wish that could be limited, although it is possible I overlooked something in the settings. They are linked but the functionality is a bit lacking. What I did like is the package detection that alerts you to the presence of a package within a customizable pre-determined area.
Without having power available at my existing doorbell, having battery power is ideal. The doorbell came with about a 29% charge, so I plugged it in for about four hours, which brought that up to 55% – I only unplugged it due to impatience. After about a week's use, it was down only to 41%. This proves to me that with a full charge, you won't have to charge the battery but once every two weeks, although a full charge will take a very long time. Also, Ring sells spare battery packs, which would leave you with no camera downtime for $35. A tamper-resistant screw and corresponding tool is included to help keep the battery cover secure.
Product value and competition
As of the time of writing, the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is among the most expensive doorbell options from Ring at $229.99. The standard Ring Video Doorbell uses a built-in battery, necessitating an installation that allows for its removal while this one can be installed permanently with only the battery removed for charging. Furthermore, it also provides the option of having a spare battery for uninterrupted use. The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro also offers this but is missing the advanced motion zones, 5GHz connectivity, advanced color pre-roll, Audio+ (Ring's advanced audio with echo cancellation), and probably a few smaller functions hidden within the settings. It is hard to say whether this represents a good value for everyone, but the upgrades do offer good value for the extra cost.
I mentioned the cheap Chinese camera I used before this. It only cost about $30 and it worked okay, but cheap doorbells from Amazon can also compromise your network security. Having experienced the Ring product, I can say unequivocally the cheap doorbell was a waste of money and that the higher price is worth every penny. However, quality competition also comes from Logitech, Wyze, Vivint, and, even from Blink, another Amazon product. The most comparable competitor to Ring comes from Wyze. The Wyze product may be a better value, but with Ring's market share and well-developed app, it may be the better option for people who just want some peace of mind with simple and familiar operations. Also, backing from Amazon is a plus for many.
Subscription plans
My biggest complaint about using Ring products is the need for a Ring Protect subscription. While Ring products function without a plan, they do not save video. Unlike Wyze, which includes a slot for an SD card, Ring recording is saved only to the cloud. A Ring Protect plan starts at $3.99 per month for the use of a single device. Options for the Plus or Pro plan cover all devices with premium video and notification features while the Pro plan steps it up to include 24/7 monitoring like a traditional home security system. These plans are priced at $10 and $20 per month, respectively.
On its face, these prices are reasonable. I have had the $3.99 plan for some time and plan to upgrade to cover the second device. However, the subscription models of late have gotten a bit out of control. I would like the option for local recording without a subscription as I live in a relatively safe area with few genuine security concerns, and I already have more subscriptions than I would like to admit. Some folks like me might be thinking about what to cancel to add this or whether security ranks up high enough to pay for another one. This may be an inconsequential expense for you, but I felt it is worth mentioning as there are options on the market to serve the subscription-averse among us.
Conclusions
While I have a few complaints about the Ring Doorbell Battery Pro and Ring devices in general, they are, in all honesty, minor. Subscriptions can be an annoying feature of modern life as are incessant notifications. But taken as part of the whole, this Ring delivers a solid product with clear benefits. It is easy to use and performs well. It provides sharp and clear pictures with quality audio. The additional functions to keep in touch with what's going on in your neighborhood and the option to summon emergency services from anywhere are clearly beneficial to an overall feeling of safety in the home. Ring excels in this respect.
Pricing is a bit on the high side but steers clear of being exorbitant. It is certainly affordable. There are also many video doorbells on the market to choose from. While the price of an extra battery is also a bit high, when considering that cost over its useful life, it becomes mere pennies per day. Having recommended Ring products on a couple of other occasions, I can confidently add this to the list. Furthermore, should you decide to go with a more affordable Ring product, most of what I have said here still applies, and you can also expand and upgrade later. Furthermore, Amazon, which provided this doorbell to SlashGear for review, does not look poised to be bankrupt anytime soon, so you can have confidence that support for your purchase will still be here tomorrow.
Ring products, including the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro (2024) are available from Amazon's website and most major electronics and home improvement retailers nationwide.