Ring Battery Doorbell Pro Review: Front Door Home Security Done Well

Amazon's Ring brand has been a dominant force in DIY home security for years now, and even though its original product has not needed much in the way of updates, a new version is here that might just be perfect for some users. Most people know what Ring is and how the countless videos acquired from users have not only helped with security. These doorbell cameras have also aided in fighting crimes and have provided more than enough amusing video reels to keep us entertained, probably for a lifetime. The Shark Tank reject that was picked up by Amazon in 2018 has evolved into a brand with a wide range of products dedicated to home security and automation. And while the Ring doorbell, which was originally branded as Doorbot, and subsequent versions are meant to be permanently installed on your house, the new Ring Battery Doorbell Pro (which Amazon provided to us for this review) eliminates the need to hardwire anything.

The aforementioned videos alone should be proof enough of the value having a doorbell with two-way audio and video capabilities provides. Not only is it valuable to be able to screen visitors without unlocking the door to potentially unsavory characters, but the secondary benefit of solving crimes – even petty theft on or near your property – is equally compelling. Additionally, since Ring came on the market, it has been flooded with similar devices built by reputable companies, copycat imitators from overseas, and everything in between. We know pretty well how official products from Ring perform, so the question is, "How does the latest one stack up?"