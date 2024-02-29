The Cheap Amazon Video Doorbells That You Absolutely Shouldn't Buy

Not only are video doorbells a huge boon to your home security, but they can also help with more mundane tasks like letting you know when you have a package waiting at your door. There are a lot of different brands that make these nifty gadgets, and many of them are available on storefronts like Amazon. Some are from trusted brands like Blink, Google Nest, Wyze, and Amazon's own line of Ring products. But then some might not be as trustworthy.

Consumer Reports recently published a piece where it described one of its journalists — Stacey Higginbotham — receiving an email containing an image of herself waiving at her own home doorbell camera. This message was sent by one of Consumer Report's own privacy and security engineers, Steve Blair. Blair hacked into Higginbotham's doorbell from the other side of the country in order to show how dangerously vulnerable the software protecting this video footage actually was.

This is certainly not a pleasant revelation. These products are designed and marketed as tools to help us feel safe, so you definitely don't want anyone with a computer able to access your home feed. It seems that Blair managed to do this by exploiting security risks that were common in home doorbell cameras made by certain companies.