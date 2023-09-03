11 Reasons To Add Smart Locks To Your Home

Locks operated with keys were first invented 4,000 years ago in Ancient Egypt. These locks were far simpler than today's, but their operating principles were the same. Is it any wonder that most of the locks on our doors today are not that secure or smart? In the Middle Ages, people experienced a lock-picking plague. In response, mechanical locks became more and more complex, like an early arm's race. Today, many of our mechanical locks are experiencing their own version of a lock-picking plague called lock bumping.

Most of the newer, more expensive mechanical locks are harder to bump or pick than locks that are several years old but still not completely safe. If it takes a key, it can be picked. The only question is how hard it is to pick.

Periodically, there's news about smart locks being hacked through their Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections. This is the reality for all networked computers and smart devices. However, a properly installed and maintained smart lock, if it can be hacked by an intruder, will require a great deal of specialized computer skill and access to hack it. In comparison, your mechanical lock can sometimes be picked or bumped with almost no skill.

While nothing is foolproof, out of all the different types of locks, only smart locks come with greater security, convenience, ease of installation, lower total cost of ownership, smart home integration, and peace of mind. Isn't it time to teach your 4,000-year-old locks some new tricks?