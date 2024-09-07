5 Top-Rated Smart Locks That'll Work With Your iPhone
Thanks to advances in technology, getting locked out of your home can be a problem from a bygone era. Smart home automation has negated the need for keys and remembering where you last left them. Nowadays, all it takes is a smartphone, a stable Wi-Fi signal, and a smart lock installed on your door to ensure you always have convenient access to your abode. Of course, the caveat here is that your smart lock and your phone need to be compatible, which is only a minor issue if you're an iPhone user.
When it comes to picking the right lock (pun intended), compatibility is only one factor to consider. It's also important that it works for your needs, like if you're a landlord and need something that's renter-friendly. The other is how well the smart lock is rated by customers. After looking at several outlets that offer a decent range of smart lock options, such as Home Depot and Amazon, we've compiled the top-rated smart locks that stand out based on consumer ratings. Each smart lock listed below is specifically iPhone compatible, though some may also work with any device running an Android operating system too.
Aqara Smart Lock (U100)
Based on aesthetics alone, Aqara's U100 smart lock is an attractive option. Its sleek edges and white-on-black design create a clean, elegant, and straightforward design. To achieve a 4.2-star rating with over 1,300 reviews, though, it has to be more than just attractive to look at. Aqara appeals to Amazon's consumers with an initial hub-free setup and installation being described as "simple" and "easy." One review in particular highlights the multiple methods of entry, from the built-in fingerprint reader that "works 99% of the time" to the six-digit digital combination code that serves as a convenient backup.
Another review notes that the U100's HomeKit and Home Key compatibility and integration are worth the purchase alone. The review states that "The [Home Key] implementation is bulletproof." When compared to another Apple-compatible smart lock, the Level Lock, the reviewer states that, unlike its competitor, Aqara's Home Key responds without issue, regardless of whether the user has another app open and active on their iPhone or Apple Watch.
If there's any universal pain point that many reviews note, it's the battery life. While the listing suggests it should last up to 8 months, some reviewers say they've had to replace the four AA batteries within three weeks. Even with that taken into account, though, the U100 impresses enough to score at least 4 stars with many users. The cost may be offputting to some, with a $230 price tag on Amazon.
SwitchBot Smart Lock
SwitchBot has made itself a name in smart home automation over the past few years, and its Wi-Fi-enabled, iPhone-compatible Smart Lock is yet another versatile entry into its expanding ecosystem. One thing SwitchBot has excelled at is working smart home devices into an existing space that may not otherwise be smart home friendly. Rather than forcing users to completely dismantle any existing deadbolt, SwitchBot's smart lock works with existing hardware, a thumb turn adapter fitting over the deadbolt to turn it when activated.
It's not the most attractive piece of hardware, and it is much bulkier than some other smart locks, but there's clearly a lot to like about it to warrant a 4.1-star rating across over 7,300 reviews. Many reviews praise the ease of installation, which does require you to screw a mount into the door. While designed for smart homes, one review highlights how the unit's simplicity works in other settings, like a classroom where the door is constantly being locked and locked throughout the day.
This specific version includes a keypad with a fingerprint scanner, which is said to work "very well," but there are other options to drop the price from $170 to a $100 for just the lock itself. All versions will work with the SwitchBot app available on the App Store, however you will need to buy the SwitchBot Hub 2 for HomeKit integration.
August Home Smart Lock
Clean and simple, the August Home Smart Lock isn't out to win any awards for innovation. Still, it's one of the higher-rated devices on this list, scoring 4.4 stars across 4,800 reviews on Amazon. The smart lock looks like a standard deadbolt, complete with seamless compatibility with the existing lock and key. The difference, of course, is that you can use your smartphone in place of a physical key. With an app available on the Apple App Store (sporting its own shockingly high rating of 4.8 stars), the August Home Smart Lock can be used with an iPhone. Unfortunately, HomeKit compatibility was an oversight and warranted plenty of complaints.
The smart lock features auto-unlock and remote access capabilities via the separate Wi-Fi Connect Bridge, which costs $187 as a package deal. Users remain enthusiastic. In fact, one pointed out the benefit of the device looking like a standard deadbolt, stating, "Nobody knows you have a smart lock." The battery life seems to be a mixed bag for users, with some happy with the months-long power they're enjoying. One reviewer noted that they've had their 4th-Gen lock running for three months on the same AAs.
One complaint worth considering, albeit provided by a 4-star reviewer, is that user permissions for guests are limited to only locking and unlocking and have no access to features like seeing the lock history.
Eufy Security Smart Lock
Eufy's Security Smart Lock (C210) is an elegant piece of hardware with a clean look available in black or nickel. For users that like to keep their front entrance looking higher-end, it should, at least, satisfy that aesthetic. As for being iPhone-compatible, there is a caveat. Eufy still hasn't connected the C210 lock with HomeKit, but the Eufy app is available and, per the app's reviews, works well on iPhones. While HomeKit compatibility would be nice, it's at least not a matter of Eufy being "anti-Apple." The lock also doesn't work with Matter or IFTTT protocols.
That may seem like a negative working against it, but users still offer high praise for the smart lock. On Amazon, the C210 has scored over 4.3 stars across more than 2,600 reviews. To ease worries over how well it functions on Apple's ecosystem, several five-star reviews specifically mention using the smart lock with the iPhone app. One very enthusiastic review even stated it "works great with my iPhone and Apple Watch."
The usual woes do pop up, like a shorter battery life as it runs on four AAs, but the 70% of five-star reviews should instill confidence in Eufy's smart lock. For only $100, it's also one of the more affordable options on this list, despite more premium features like a built-in touch keypad.
Yale Assure Lock with Wi-Fi
At $289, the Yale Assure Lock is the most expensive on this list, but it's also not short on features. There is a base model at $170, but that removes the Wi-Fi and doesn't give you the option to use a physical key should technology fail you that day. Another $120 may sound steep, but that's for the assurance that you'll always have access to your lock, regardless of whether the digital pad isn't working or the app fails to load. Hence, "Assure."
For iPhone users, one of the best features is that the lock works with Apple HomeKit, though one five-star review does confirm it's not HomeKey enabled. As for reviews, the Yale Assure Lock walks away with a 4.2-star rating and over 7,900 ratings. Among them, quite a few praise its compatibility with iPhone and the Apple ecosystem. One user even notes that the included "Connected by August Module" allows you to lock or unlock the deadbolt using Siri.
As is very common with these smart locks, especially those that use Wi-Fi, the battery life is a little limited. The lock runs on four AAs, so it's best to have a few extra on hand to avoid not being able to unlock your door. Then again, if the lock does die, with the $289 option, you'll have a physical key to use.