5 Top-Rated Smart Locks That'll Work With Your iPhone

Based on aesthetics alone, Aqara's U100 smart lock is an attractive option. Its sleek edges and white-on-black design create a clean, elegant, and straightforward design. To achieve a 4.2-star rating with over 1,300 reviews, though, it has to be more than just attractive to look at. Aqara appeals to Amazon's consumers with an initial hub-free setup and installation being described as "simple" and "easy." One review in particular highlights the multiple methods of entry, from the built-in fingerprint reader that "works 99% of the time" to the six-digit digital combination code that serves as a convenient backup.

Another review notes that the U100's HomeKit and Home Key compatibility and integration are worth the purchase alone. The review states that "The [Home Key] implementation is bulletproof." When compared to another Apple-compatible smart lock, the Level Lock, the reviewer states that, unlike its competitor, Aqara's Home Key responds without issue, regardless of whether the user has another app open and active on their iPhone or Apple Watch.

If there's any universal pain point that many reviews note, it's the battery life. While the listing suggests it should last up to 8 months, some reviewers say they've had to replace the four AA batteries within three weeks. Even with that taken into account, though, the U100 impresses enough to score at least 4 stars with many users. The cost may be offputting to some, with a $230 price tag on Amazon.

