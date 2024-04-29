5 Of The Best Smart Home Locks For Renters
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of the benefits of technological advancements is that home security has completely leveled up. Today, most homes are equipped with various smart security measures, including doorbell cameras, smart locks, cameras, and motion sensors. However, although accessible security options spell trouble for burglars, you may not have that same sense of security if you're a renter.
Many smart home security devices require extensive installation, whether it's replacing a lock, running wires, or screwing into walls. While homeowners can do whatever they want to do with their property, renters don't have that same privilege. They're at the behest of their landlord, who may or may not want security measures installed. That's where retrofit smart locks come into play. Retrofit smart locks don't replace your deadbolt. They attach to the inside of your door and work with your existing lock, essentially transforming it into a smart lock. Retrofit locks are easy to install and remove and, best of all, won't impede your lease. There are many reasons to add smart locks to your home, and retrofit locks bring those benefits to renters.
If you're interested in adding a retrofit lock to your rental property, here are some of the best smart locks on the market that are perfect for renters. For our recommendations, we factored in cost, ease of installation, and recommendations from trusted outlets (more on this later).
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock
If you want the best retrofit smart lock, then the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is worth looking at. Not only did it make our Smart Lock Buyers Guide as an affordable pick, but trusted sources like CNET and The Verge tested and ranked it as the best retrofit smart lock on the market, and there's a reason why.
First and foremost, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock upgrades your existing deadbolt, so renters don't have to worry about replacing the lock and angering their landlords. Instead, you use a mounting plate to affix the smart lock to the inside of your door. You will have to unscrew and remove the inner side of the deadbolt to attach it (before reattaching the deadbolt face), so there is a bit of installation, but your lock stays in place.
Once in place, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock lets you access your home through the August app. Your key will still work as usual, but you won't need it as you can lock and unlock your door with your phone. You can even share permanent, scheduled, or temporary access to your friends and family, making a key under the doormat a practice of the past. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock comes with optional auto-lock and unlock features. It'll automatically secure your door once it closes and unlock once you get home for hands-free entry. You can pair it with August's Smart Keypad (sold separately) whenever you forget your phone and key. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is available on Amazon for a retail price of $229.99 but often has steep discounts.
Yale Approach Lock with Wi-Fi
Yale is one of the most trusted brands in the smart lock industry, and its newest product, the Yale Approach Lock with Wi-Fi, is an excellent option for renters who want to secure their homes.
The Yale Approach is the company's first retrofit smart lock. It installs on the inside of your door, meaning you can still use your key whenever you want since your existing deadbolt will still be there. However, you won't need those keys as the Yale Approach adds smart features to your existing lock. With the Yale Access App, you lock and unlock your door remotely, receive smart alerts when someone enters and exits, and even use your phone's biometrics (Face ID and fingerprint) to unlock and lock your door.
With the Yale Approach, you can share and schedule access to your home. The Auto-Lock feature automatically locks your door after it closes with customizable time frames. As the name suggests, the Yale Approach uses Door Sense and geo-fencing technology to know when you get back home, automatically unlocking the door so you don't have to worry about pulling out your keys or phone. It can also pair with Yale's Keypad and boasts compatibility with smart home apps like Google Home and Amazon Alexa. The Approach Lock with Wi-Fi and Keypad package costs $179.99 from Yale, or you can get the Approach with Wi-Fi for $129.99.
Level Bolt Connect
Like the other smart locks on this list, the Level Bolt Connect upgrades your existing deadbolt with plenty of features. However, unlike the rest, it installs inside your lock instead of on top.
The Level Bolt Connect fits invisibly inside your door, making it perfect for any renters who want the security of a smart lock but don't like the bulkiness of retrofit locks. With it going inside your deadbolt, slightly more installation comes with the Level Bolt Connect, but not enough to call it extensive. You'll need to disassemble your lock to install the Level Bolt and its strike plate, but you'll use many of the original pieces to reassemble the lock once installed, allowing you to continue using the same key.
The Level Bolt Connect is compatible with iPhones and Androids, Bolt-branded keypads, your keys, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, giving you plenty of unlocking options. Using a smartphone, the Level Bolt features both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. You'll have complete control of your lock from the Level app, whether remotely accessing it, sharing access with guests, or viewing the smart lock's activity feed and status. The Level Bolt Connect is available for a retail price of $199 on Amazon or $249.99 with the Level Connect Wi-Fi Bridge at Best Buy.
Wyze Lock
You may be familiar with Wyze thanks to their video doorbells and security cameras, but did you know the company also makes a retrofit smart lock? Enter the Wyze Lock. Wyze launched the smart lock in late 2019, further expanding its line of inexpensive home security devices. Since it's a retrofit lock, the Wyze Lock fits on virtually any single-cylinder deadbolts (ones that only have a keyhole on one side). It installs on the inside of your door, essentially over the inner deadbolt. It's slightly clunkier than the other options on this list (especially the Level Bolt), but it's a more affordable option.
Much like the others, the Wyze Lock lets you keep your key, adding smart features to your existing deadbolt. Through the Wyze app, you'll have remote access to your lock and view its history. This allows you to unlock your door for friends and family, see who's accessed your home, and get a notification whenever someone leaves the door unlocked. You can even send people virtual keys to your home and use voice commands to control it with Alexa, Google, or Wyze Switch. The Wyze Lock also knows when you come home, automatically unlocking, and uses a built-in gyroscope to detect when the door closes behind you, automatically locking. The Wyze Lock + Gateway is available for $123.99 through Wyze, and the Lock + Gateway + Keypad is available for $149.99.
SwitchBot Lock
Now, you may notice a trend with retrofit smart locks. Generally, the cheaper the lock, the clunkier it is, and vice versa. So, if you're a renter working on a budget but want a smart lock, it doesn't get much simpler than the SwitchBot Lock.
While the rest of the options require some installation, the SwitchBot Lock is a rip-and-stick smart lock. It doesn't require any screws or drills. Simply choose which thumbturn adaptor fits your deadbolt, adjust the base, peel off the protector to reveal the adhesive, and stick it to the inside of your door. Once installed, the SwitchBot Lock adds seven ways to unlock your door, including from your smartphone, Apple Watch, voice control (Alexa and Google), Bluetooth, or physical keys.
The SwitchBot Lock is incredibly easy to install and undoubtedly the easiest on this list. It's also the clunkiest option, sitting on top of your deadbolt and sticking out a few inches from your door. However, the SwitchBot Lock is the cheapest product on this list, retailing for just $99.99. It retains that title even if you add the SwitchBot Keypad to your purchase, totaling $119.99. So, if you're a renter, a smart lock doesn't get much simpler than the SwitchBot Lock.
Why did we choose these products?
Given the nature of this list, every product on it had to be a retrofit smart lock that doesn't replace your existing deadbolt. We looked at similar lists from trusted outlets to give the best recommendations. We then ranked them according to how often they appeared on other lists. For example, the August smart lock appeared as the best retrofit smart lock from nearly every outlet, so it unanimously became our first recommendation. We also factored in customer reviews for the products on this list, with every smart lock having positive reviews at retailers like Best Buy.
We also considered prices when crafting our list. Retrofit smart locks are inherently cheaper than ones that replace your deadbolt, but we ensured our recommendations didn't eclipse $200 unless it was a package deal (like the Level Bolt). None of our recommendations exceed $150 for just the retrofit smart lock.