Smart Lock Buyers Guide: Top Brands And Affordable Picks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With every passing year, smart home technology firmly roots itself into another part of your home and shows you the convenience behind something you may have never known that you needed. One of the more essential jobs in your home that can be taken over by a piece of smart technology is the locks on your door.

Although the concept can sound scary — making your locks remotely accessible and possibly prone to the errors of other smart technology — smart locks can be genuinely incredible products to use. Between double-checking that you locked your door on the way out, or remotely unlocking the door for a family member, there are plenty of reasons to add smart locks to your home.

As with almost any given gadget on the market, you have a wealth of options to choose from when buying a smart lock. Your options will also come in a variety of shapes, sizes, feature sets, and prices. Picking the best smart lock for your home can be a challenge, but whatever your needs may be, there exists a smart lock out there for you.

Even if you think there's not one out there for you at the right price, it's important to remember that smart home tech doesn't always come with a hefty price tag. For those seeking a budget-friendly option without compromising on reliability and functionality, there are plenty of options to choose from.