Smart Lock Buyers Guide: Top Brands And Affordable Picks
With every passing year, smart home technology firmly roots itself into another part of your home and shows you the convenience behind something you may have never known that you needed. One of the more essential jobs in your home that can be taken over by a piece of smart technology is the locks on your door.
Although the concept can sound scary — making your locks remotely accessible and possibly prone to the errors of other smart technology — smart locks can be genuinely incredible products to use. Between double-checking that you locked your door on the way out, or remotely unlocking the door for a family member, there are plenty of reasons to add smart locks to your home.
As with almost any given gadget on the market, you have a wealth of options to choose from when buying a smart lock. Your options will also come in a variety of shapes, sizes, feature sets, and prices. Picking the best smart lock for your home can be a challenge, but whatever your needs may be, there exists a smart lock out there for you.
Even if you think there's not one out there for you at the right price, it's important to remember that smart home tech doesn't always come with a hefty price tag. For those seeking a budget-friendly option without compromising on reliability and functionality, there are plenty of options to choose from.
What makes a good smart lock?
When deciding what makes a good smart lock for you, it's important to remember a few key things. You should, first and foremost, be taking into account your situation. Can you easily install a new lock on your door without it being an issue with a possible landlord? Even if your answer is yes, you have options available. You should also be sure to know what kind of money you want to spend from the outset, to keep your smart lock shopping within your budget.
You'll also want to consult any reviews that exist of any given lock you're considering, as the experience of other users and the experiences of critics can help to see if a lock isn't exactly all it's cracked up to be. You may even find out that a feature you liked about a lock doesn't entirely work the way you might have expected. Whatever the specific issue, these things are better to find out before you spend any money.
There's also plainly the matter of how smart a smart lock is. Will the lock integrate with your current smart home setup, be it through Amazon, Google, or Apple? A piece of smart home tech isn't worth too much if you can't integrate it into your pre-existing ecosystem. It's also important to think about how you'll use the lock, and whether or not it actually does the things you want or need it to do.
All of these factors have come together in the methodology that was used to pick the following smart locks. Ease of use and installation, cost proportional to value, quality of the lock, user reviews, and smart home functionality were all considered when choosing the smart locks on this list.
Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro WiFi Smart Lock
At the beginning of this list is a lock that has a little bit of everything going on, the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro WiFi Smart Lock. This smart lock supports six different ways to unlock your door, providing a level of flexibility that can be enticing if you aren't exactly sure what your preferred method of unlocking your door is. Ranging from fingerprint recognition and Bluetooth connectivity to key code entry and mechanical key backup, the U-Bolt Pro ensures you have an access option tailored to your preference.
The design of the lock is simple enough from the outside, with a numerical keypad circled around the lock's fingerprint reader. All of this can be shifted to reveal the hidden keyhole on the lock. The buttons themselves are physical buttons that can be pushed in, whereas other keypads can have a more touchscreen-oriented layout.
The lock itself does replace your deadbolt, so if you're not in a position to dig the deadbolt out of your door and install a completely different one, this lock will be a no-go for you. Another potential dealbreaker for this lock is if you use Apple HomeKit, as this lock isn't compatible with Apple's smart home ecosystem.
One of the biggest advantages of the Ultraloq's U-Bolt Pro WiFi is that it won't require you to have a WiFi bridge, as many other smart locks do. The U-Bolt Pro WiFi can be installed and will work straight out of the box without any additional accessories. The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro WiFi can be purchased for $199.99 from U-Tec.
Ultraloq Latch 5 Fingerprint
Another Ultraloq offering with something a little different from the U-Bolt Pro WiFi is the Ultraloq Latch 5 Fingerprint. This lock is centered around a fingerprint reader, but it does also include a keypad for entry. What sets the Latch 5 apart from the U-Bolt Pro is that it doesn't replace your deadbolt, but rather your doorknob.
Being a lock that replaces your doorknob gives this smart lock a few extra uses that you may have need for. One major case is interiors. If you have a room for the storage of sensitive items or a business with a need for interior smart locks, the Ultraloq Latch 5 can replace the doorknob on almost any standard interior door.
The keypad on the Latch 5 is one of the previously mentioned touchscreen-like pads, so if you want something more tactile, the Latch 5 might not be for you. The fingerprint reader rests just beneath the keypad, and there is a hidden keyhole as well.
The Latch 5 has the same disadvantages as the U-Bolt Pro, in that it doesn't support Apple's ecosystem, and it isn't a good option if you aren't in a position to replace any components of your door. If you have a deadbolt and are looking to replace it with this, you are in luck as the company does sell covers that can be installed alongside the lock to cover up holes left by deadbolts.
As for advantages, the Latch 5 also comes as a complete package with no need for a WiFi bridge. Another advantage of the Latch 5 is that the handle shape might be ergonomically helpful for users who cannot easily grasp and turn a doorknob. The Ultraloq Latch 5 Fingerprint can be purchased for $199 on Amazon.
SwitchBot Lock
The SwitchBot Lock is a highly unusual option compared to the other entries on this list. The SwitchBot Lock isn't necessarily a lock in and of itself. Rather, it's a device that can adhere to your door and turn the deadbolt that's already installed in your door. While this isn't exactly the most sophisticated security device in the world, it's a fantastic option for installing a smart lock if you're not in a position to replace your deadbolt.
Installation is one of the biggest advantages of the SwitchBot lock, as it comes with a 3M Adhesive kit for a simple installation. You can also install this lock with a drill kit if you're so inclined. The base package of the SwitchBot Lock comes with just the door locker itself, which you can control remotely via a smartphone or watch, and you'll still be able to use the preexisting key as well. The issue comes if you wish to go beyond that.
If you actually want the SwitchBot Lock to be an integral part of your smart home environment, then you'll need to buy a SwitchBot Hub. However, if you have a smart home set up with Apple HomeKit, then you're going to need to buy the SwitchBot Hub 2 instead. On top of all of that, if you want keypad entry or fingerprint entry, then you'll need to buy a separate keypad kit. While it is nice that all of those options are available, it stings that all of them cost extra. However, for a good way to dip your toes into the world of smart locks with very low commitment, the SwitchBot Lock is a fantastic option.
The SwitchBot Lock can be purchased for $99.99 on Amazon.
August WiFi Smart Lock
If the idea of a device you can slot onto your preexisting deadbolt sounds good to you, but you'd prefer a slightly more complete package than the SwitchBot Lock, then the August WiFi Smart Lock is a great option for you. Now, the August WiFi Smart Lock does have a slightly more involved installation, as it doesn't just go on top of the thumb turn of your lock. Rather, it replaces the thumb turn, but nothing else.
Once installed, the August WiFi Smart Lock looks much more refined than the SwitchBot Lock. It also has almost all of the features you could want straight out of the box. It's WiFi-enabled and it can hook directly into your smart home system, including Apple HomeKit. If keypads are more your style, one can be purchased separately, but there is no option for fingerprint recognition.
As far as disadvantages go, the two biggest issues plaguing this smart lock are its price and its battery usage. The lock usually sells for no lower than $150, but the bigger issue has to do with battery life. User reviews for the lock make note of the battery life being lackluster for the product. What's worse is that the lock uses CR123 batteries, which is a far less convenient option than the standard AA batteries used by most smart locks.
The August Home WiFi Smart Lock can be purchased for $229.99 on Amazon.
Level Lock+
If all of the smart lock options out there look a little too gaudy for your tastes, the Level Lock+ could be a perfect fit for you. The Level Lock+ completely replaces your deadbolt. Unlike other smart locks that announce their presence, the Level Lock+ is almost completely indistinguishable from a standard lock. This design choice allows your door to maintain its original appearance, making it an ideal option for those who prioritize a seamless blend of technology and aesthetics.
Additionally, the Level Lock+ is great for Apple users. The lock can be opened with Apple Home Keys that can be set up in your Apple Wallet on either your iPhone or your Apple Watch, or you can use Siri to lock or unlock. You can also buy physical fobs from Level to unlock the door with, in addition to the normal physical key, should all else fail.
The two main drawbacks to the Level Lock+ are compatibility and price. While the lock works swimmingly with Apple products, it doesn't entirely play nice with other smart home ecosystems. The other primary issue with the Level Lock+ is the hefty price tag that it packs. Perhaps worst of all is a worrying vulnerability that has been pointed out with regard to this lock by lockpickers.
The Level Lock+ can be purchased for $329 on Amazon.
Schlage Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt
Yet another lock with fantastic Apple support is the Schlage Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt. Aside from just generally fitting in with the Schlage aesthetic (if that sort of thing is important to you), the Schlage Encode Plus offers some genuinely fantastic functionality. Much like the previously mentioned Level Lock+, the Schlage Encode Plus plays very nicely with Apple products, although maybe not in as aesthetically pleasing of a package.
Of course, working with Apple isn't everything, and this lock also plays nice with an Alexa or Google Assistant setup. If Apple compatibility isn't important for your setup, you can feasibly step down to the Schlage Encode, which is nearly identical to the Plus, just minus the Apple HomeKit support.
The lock itself is a deadbolt replacement and features a prominent keypad display with a keyhole underneath it. It is WiFi-enabled out of the box, so there's no need for a WiFi bridge to get everything up and running.
One of the more unique features of the Schlage Encode Plus is its built-in alarm. Should anybody tamper with your lock, it will emit a siren noise, which can be helpful on its own or a fantastic addition to existing security. The Schlage Encode Plus also has great compatibility with the Ring doorbell, allowing for features such as unlocking this lock straight from your live feed in the Ring app.
There are few potential downsides to the Schlage Encode Plus, but they do exist. Setting up codes on the keypad is limited compared to other options, and there is no reliable outdoor backup option should the lock run out of batteries while you don't have a key on hand.
The Schlage Encode Plus can be purchased for $283 on Amazon.
Wyze Lock Bolt and Wyze Lock
Many of the locks on this list can feel fairly inaccessible, price-wise. However, if price is your main hurdle, there is one option out there for you that won't break the bank: the Wyze Lock Bolt. Despite its budget-friendly nature, the Wyze Lock Bolt doesn't compromise on many features.
The Wyze Lock Bolt features standard keyless entry options through its integrated keypad. The Wyze Lock Bolt is managed through the Wyze app, where you can generate unique PIN codes for family members or guests. The lock also has auto-locking capabilities, and the keypad is backlit for easier use at night. Additionally, the keypad does have a built-in fingerprint reader. The Wyze Lock Bolt is a deadbolt replacement, but if you'd prefer something a little simpler, the Wyze Lock offers many of the same features, while serving only to replace your lock's thumb turn.
However, there is one significant negative to the Wyze Lock Bolt: a lack of connectivity with smart home systems. The Wyze Lock Bolt does not have the WiFi functionality for remote locking either. If either of those features is what you're really after, the Wyze Lock will be the far better option. The only caveat is that the Wyze Lock only replaces your thumb turn, meaning there won't be the built-in keypad offered by the Wyze Lock Bolt. Choosing between the two will depend on what you value most out of a smart lock, but either option will be very budget-friendly.
The Wyze Lock Bolt can be purchased for $73.99 on Amazon. The Wyze Lock can be purchased for $83.99 on Amazon.
Aqara Smart Lock U100
The Aqara Smart Lock U100 distinguishes itself as one of the cheapest options for an Apple HomeKit-compatible smart lock. The full deadbolt replacement also has an extremely sleek profile: Unlike bulkier alternatives, the U100 adds a touch of modernity to your entryway without compromising on its core security features.
The U100's primary point of entry is its advanced fingerprint recognition technology. However, the lock also offers entry via NFC fobs and Apple Home Key. Setting this lock up with a broader smart home system will require a hub, so it won't give you the most streamlined experience straight out of the box.
The keypad can also be an annoyance with this lock, according to user reviews, some of which have mentioned poor build quality. Additionally, codes on the U100 have to be six digits, whereas other locks offer some flexibility on code length. However, for a HomeKit-compatible lock, the U100's price is admirable. The Aqara Smart Lock U100 can be purchased for $189.99 on Amazon.
Google Nest x Yale Lock
The Google Nest x Yale Lock is designed to integrate with the Google Nest ecosystem seamlessly. This synergy allows for enhanced functionality, with the smart lock becoming an integral part of your broader smart home setup. Integration with the Nest app enables users to manage their smart lock alongside other Nest devices, creating a unified and streamlined user experience.
If you're already firmly committed to using Google Nest, this lock is absolutely your best pick. If not, this lock is not for you. If you use Alexa or Apple HomeKit, you'll be looking at completely upending your preexisting smart home ecosystem for the sake of this lock. Another strange obstacle for some users may be the lack of a physical keyhole on this lock, which can be a huge hurdle to new or more cautious users. Those two notables aside, the Google Nest x Yale Lock offers many of the great features of almost any quality smart lock. For Google Nest users, this is perhaps the best option out there.
The Google Next x Yale Lock can be purchased for $279 on Amazon.
Roundup
There are plenty of options out there as far as smart locks go. No matter what your needs are, there's bound to be at least one smart lock that meets your unique use case. As stated prior to the list, there are many important factors to consider when picking a smart lock for your home. The criteria that made up this list were mainly concerned with ease of use and installation, cost proportional to value, quality of the lock, user reviews, and smart home functionality.
However, your needs may not exactly align with the qualities represented by those criteria. But that doesn't mean you're out of luck. Whatever your needs may be, there is a smart lock out there for you. With a good idea of what you want from a smart lock and the proper research about what is available within your budget, you'll be able to pick your ideal smart lock in no time at all.