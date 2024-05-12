8 Of The Best Home Automation Systems In 2024, Ranked

Just a few decades ago, smart houses were the stuff of fiction. We imagined a future with intelligent structures (some of which took a turn for the wicked) capable of automating parts of our everyday lives and ramping up convenience. Slowly and almost without fanfare, that fiction became a reality. Today, it's entirely uneventful for friends and family to have "smart" devices connected throughout their homes.

If you've been sleeping on making the switch and finally want the smart home of your dreams, there are many platforms to choose from. Browsing store shelves or online marketplaces can be overwhelming with all of the choices on offer, but piecing together a smart home isn't as complicated as it might look.

No matter which smart home hub and what connected devices you choose, the end result will be more or less the same. You can connect smart lights, enjoy the pros of smart blinds and curtains, adjust the temperature with smart thermostats, and rest easier with smart home locks and security systems — and control it all with your voice, smartphone, or smart home dashboard. The key differences between platforms, and the most important consumer considerations, are how you interface with your smart home and which devices and brands it can connect to.