5 Reasons You Should Use A Google Chromecast (Even With A Smart TV)

While smart TVs may have a lot of standard streaming capabilities, they may lack a lot of key features related to accessibility. On the other hand, because Chromecast is integrated with the Google Home app, you can enjoy features like the voice assistant and parental controls, which can be incredibly useful for homes with aging family members or underaged children.

Aside from this, plenty of hidden Chromecast features can make a difference in your everyday viewing. For example, if you ever struggle with losing your smart TV remote often, you'll be able to use your phone as a remote. For homes with multiple housemates or family members, you can also create multiple profiles for each user for a custom experience.

From a purely aesthetic perspective, if you can't afford the flashy Samsung Frame TV, you can still experience the joys of displaying elegant artwork when your TV is not in use. Through your Chromecast's Ambient Mode, you can display a slideshow of screensaver photos after ten minutes of idle time.

With Google Chromecast's Art Gallery, you can display landscapes or artworks on your Chromecast-enabled TV for free. You can even put a personal touch and show photos from your Google Photos gallery. If it seems like too much of a hassle to add your photos, Google Photos can choose the best images for you, which avoids blurry and low-resolution photos.