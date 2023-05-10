New Google Home App Features That Will Change The Way You Use Your Smart Devices

Smart homes are meant to make life easier but often end up a mess of individual apps, awkward commands, and rebellious devices. Google is aiming to fix all of this, and a redesigned Home app could help put an end to most of your smart home woes. New device support and features have been added to the app, and the whole thing has been redesigned to make it far more user-friendly.

As you might expect, Matter is at the center of many of the Home app's changes, just like Google and many others are hoping it will be at the center of how smart homes are used once it takes off. The company has been trying to align its software with the smart home standard for a while now, and this seems to be continuing with the latest update. A number of features have been implemented which should make the smart home standard more appealing and easier to use. More than 60 types of devices have had their controllers upgraded. The changes aren't just limited to Android users. Apple fans using iOS 16.5 can now control their Matter devices through the iOS version of the Google Home app.