Google Home Revamp Puts Matter Front And Center

It's been close to a decade since Google launched its home app, and the company is finally about to give it a major update. The company claims that the average user had less than three connected devices when the app initially launched and that the current number of connected devices is 22 or more. But the issue that Google is hoping its app update will tackle isn't the number of devices you have in your smart home network but rather how those devices work together.

Matter is an attempt to standardize the software that makes your smart home function. It has some pretty big names on board, with Apple, Amazon, Google, and Samsung all backing the project. The idea behind the standard is simple: all Matter-certified objects, regardless of manufacturer, will work seamlessly together. So if your thermostat is made by Google, your lightbulbs manufactured by Samsung, your TV by Apple, and Amazon's Alexa is attempting to tie it all together, you shouldn't have a problem. But the launch of the standard itself has faced problems.

Despite having the main names in smart tech backing it up, Matter has had a few issues. Its launch has been pushed back a couple of times, with its most recent delay being put down to a need to refine the software development kit companies will be using to get their products Matter ready. Despite the delays, we should be seeing Matter products hit the shelves soon, with a wider rollout penned for next year. And according to Google, its Home app will be ready to get all of those devices up and running.